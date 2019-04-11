﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Our favourite pictures of the Queen off duty: from horse-riding to walks on the beach…

We love these snaps!

...
Our favourite pictures of the Queen off duty: from horse-riding to walks on the beach…
You're reading

Our favourite pictures of the Queen off duty: from horse-riding to walks on the beach…

1/8
Next

London has big plans to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby
queen in scotland
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

The Queen is an extremely busy woman, attending 283 engagements in 2018 alone. At the age of 92, Her Majesty rarely gets a moment to relax. Regularly we see her in bright colours, pearl necklaces and beautiful hats at engagements. But sometimes even the Queen has a day off, usually opting to dress down with a headscarf and flat pair of shoes. From attending numerous Royal Windsor Horse Show's to walking along the beach, here are the best pictures of the Queen off duty…

The Queen at Blamoral Castle in 1986

The Queen looks relaxed in Scotland at the start of her annual holiday in August  1986. Her Majesty moves back to Balmoral Castle every year for a Scottish annual summer break. Whilst on the annual visit, she fills her time with various activities including picnics by the River Dee, deer stalking and long walks. Former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told HELLO! "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

the queen walking on beach
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Beach walk in 1982

Her Majesty is seen here walking along a beach in 1982 with one of her friends and her Corgi in Norfolk. They say nothing calms you down like some fresh sea air and it seems the Queen agrees.

queen at horse trials
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Badminton Horse Trials in 1976

The Queen at the Badminton Horse Trials in April 1976, with a dog that is a cross between a Corgi and a Dachshund, a Dorgi. The Queen appears to have opted for a comfortable outfit of a coat, tights and flat shoes.

the queen plane
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Western Isles Cruise in 2006

Her Majesty looks relaxed stepping off the Hebridean Princess cruise ship at Stornoway after a holiday around the Western Isles with Prince Philip to celebrate her 80th birthday in 2006. Her Majesty looks casual in suede coat, headscarf and trousers.

READ MORE: Why April is a month full of celebrations for the Queen and royal family

the queen smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Royal Wndsor Horse Show 1982

Here Queen Elizabeth II looks particularly stylish at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982, Her Majesty is smiling as she watches her husband compete. HELLO! loves the Queen's sunglasses – what a look!

queen off guard
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Royal Windsor Horse Show 1989

The Queen showing off her best casual look to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1989. The Queen has attended every single year since it began as a wartime fundraising event in 1943, with the five-day show being held in the private grounds at Windsor Castle.

READ MORE: Royals on public transport - from the Queen on the tube to Kate Middleton on a bus

the queen at windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Royal Windsor Horse Show 2006

Her Majesty is pictured here on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2006. The Queen is looking stress-free in a tartan skirt and shirt as she walks the grounds of Windsor castle.

royal windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Royal Windsor Horse Show 2007

Her Majesty is spotted here attending the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2007, the 92-year-old's horse, Barber's shop, won the Tattersalls and RoR thoroughbred. The Queen was caught smiling throughout the day, enjoying some well-deserved rest!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...