Our favourite pictures of the Queen off duty: from horse-riding to walks on the beach…

The Queen is an extremely busy woman, attending 283 engagements in 2018 alone. At the age of 92, Her Majesty rarely gets a moment to relax. Regularly we see her in bright colours, pearl necklaces and beautiful hats at engagements. But sometimes even the Queen has a day off, usually opting to dress down with a headscarf and flat pair of shoes. From attending numerous Royal Windsor Horse Show's to walking along the beach, here are the best pictures of the Queen off duty…
The Queen at Blamoral Castle in 1986
The Queen looks relaxed in Scotland at the start of her annual holiday in August 1986. Her Majesty moves back to Balmoral Castle every year for a Scottish annual summer break. Whilst on the annual visit, she fills her time with various activities including picnics by the River Dee, deer stalking and long walks. Former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told HELLO! "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."