When the British and European royals suffer tragedies from family deaths to failed marriages

You might like...
-
The Queen, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall unite at baby Lena's christening - see all the pictures
The Queen was among the few guests who attended a private service for Lena Tindall's christening over the weekend. The small ceremony was held at...
-
All the photos the royal family have never officially released
-
The Queen leads Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family at Commonwealth Day celebrations
Members of the royal family were out in full force on Monday to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day. The Queen led her family in attending the...
-
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's staff go to when packing
Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every...
-
When royals lose their tempers, from the Queen to Kate Middleton
They are some of the most dignified people in public, often keeping their cool and remaining professional when out and about on engagements. But...