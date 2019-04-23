Prince Harry the photographer: his best photos

On Easter Monday, Prince Harry surprised royal fans by uploading a collection of wildlife photographs taken by himself to the couple’s Instagram account @Sussexroyal. The Prince shared the never-before-seen snaps in a bid to raise awareness of environmental issues on Earth Day – and he definitely surprised with his ‘hidden skill’.
The Prince invited followers to "scroll through" the selection of pictures which have been taken in Botswana, Norway and the forest in Guyana.
We already knew that Prince Harry was great behind the camera, let’s not forget the stunning picture he took of pregnant Meghan in New Zealand back in November, but having seen this new set and realized how good he is at nature photography, we can’t help but think: will he be as good with babies? We can’t wait to find out…
On Easter Monday the Prince shared several snaps taken during his travel and the first one showed a black and white photograph of a rhino, referred to as "Africa's Unicorn" resting its head on a fallen tree. The caption read: "These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth's changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us." Prince Harry has been complimented for his photography skills shown in the shot of a rhino, perfectly capturing the animal in an atmospheric picture in its natural habitat.