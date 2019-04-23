﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry the photographer: his best photos

He has revealed his unexpected talent…

...
You're reading

prince harry rhino
Photo: © Instagram
On Easter Monday, Prince Harry surprised royal fans by uploading a collection of wildlife photographs taken by himself to the couple’s Instagram account @Sussexroyal. The Prince shared the never-before-seen snaps in a bid to raise awareness of environmental issues on Earth Day – and he definitely surprised with his ‘hidden skill’.

The Prince invited followers to "scroll through" the selection of pictures which have been taken in Botswana, Norway and the forest in Guyana.

We already knew that Prince Harry was great behind the camera, let’s not forget the stunning picture he took of pregnant Meghan in New Zealand back in November, but having seen this new set and realized how good he is at nature photography, we can’t help but think: will he be as good with babies? We can’t wait to find out…

On Easter Monday the Prince shared several snaps taken during his travel and the first one showed a black and white photograph of a rhino, referred to as "Africa's Unicorn" resting its head on a fallen tree. The caption read: "These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth's changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us."  Prince Harry has been complimented for his photography skills shown in the shot of a rhino, perfectly capturing the animal in an atmospheric picture in its natural habitat.

prince harry feathers
Photo: © Instagram
The images in the series are a mixture of colour and black-and-white. This shot by the Duke himself is a snap in colour of two feathers upright, appearing to be placed just away from the river delta in northern Botswana. The caption explained that: "Botswana's Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling."

prince harry trees
Photo: © Instagram
In this snap captured by the Duke, two trees are pictured on the land in Botswana's Okavango Delta, the caption explained: "Botswana's Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife". 

prince harry lion
Photo: © Instagram
They say that a picture can capture a thousand words and this beautiful snap certainly does just that. The caption for this photograph explains that: "Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our (world emoji) are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals." This snap certainly provokes an emotive response, effectively showing the Duke's point of view.

prince harry whales
Photo: © Instagram
This photograph perfectly captures both Orca and Humpback whale populations swimming alongside each other in open water. Prince Harry explains that: "Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all."

prince harry deforestation
Photo: © Instagram
This shot captures the forest in Guyana, with Harry explaining that "3/4" is forested. The soon-to-be-father explained that the reason this number is important is because there are "1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants." This, alongside the photograph highlights the impact of deforestation.

prince harry seaside
Photo: © Instagram
In this snap, pieces of rubbish, including plastic can be seen on a beach. The photograph captures the mix of damaging plastics on a natural setting and the caption details that "micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too."

prince harry elephant
Photo: © Instagram
One of the most intimate and incredible photographs is of one of the 500 elephants that were relocated to another park within Malawi to "reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism." The photograph shows a docile elephant in close contact with a man who appears to work for the African Parks Network, responsible for the relocating of the elephants to help manage National Parks and protected areas on behalf of governments across Africa. The caption ended with a plea from the Duke of Sussex for everyone to do a little bit to help the world we live in: "Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday"

prince harry kensington royal
Photo: © Instagram
In November, Prince Harry delighted the world over by sharing on @kensingtonroyal’s Instagram a photograph he had taken of his wife Meghan standing among the trees of New Zealand's Whakarewarewa Forest. The picture was even more special given that the Duke and Duchess had just announced they were expecting their first baby together and in the snap, Meghan could be seen cradling her baby bump. This was our first glimpse of Harry's unexpected photography skills. In the caption, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex thanked New Zealand for "the most wonderful last week of our tour" adding that "it has been a privilege to meet so many friendly kiwis."

