Kate Middleton and Prince Harry join forces to commemorate Anzac Day - all the pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry teamed up at an Anzac Day service, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning. Kate and brother-in-law Harry joined the congregation, including the Duke of Gloucester, for the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving. This is Kate's first public appearance since returning to London following her Easter with the Queen in Norfolk.
Anzac Day - April 25 - marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.
Elsewhere, Kate's husband Prince William is on the other side of the world in New Zealand. The Duke, who is visiting the country on behalf of the Queen, arrived at an Anzac Day service in Auckland as part of a two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. He joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other dignitaries at the event at the city's war memorial. After arriving at the city's war memorial, William was greeted with a traditional karanga, an exchange of calls that forms part of a powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony.
