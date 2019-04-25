﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry join forces to commemorate Anzac Day - all the pictures

Prince William is in New Zealand

Members of the royal family share excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby
kate anzac day
Photo: © Rex
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry teamed up at an Anzac Day service, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning. Kate and brother-in-law Harry joined the congregation, including the Duke of Gloucester, for the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving. This is Kate's first public appearance since returning to London following her Easter with the Queen in Norfolk.

Anzac Day - April 25 - marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

Elsewhere, Kate's husband Prince William is on the other side of the world in New Zealand. The Duke, who is visiting the country on behalf of the Queen, arrived at an Anzac Day service in Auckland as part of a two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. He joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other dignitaries at the event at the city's war memorial. After arriving at the city's war memorial, William was greeted with a traditional karanga, an exchange of calls that forms part of a powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony.

Click here to see all the pictures of Kate at the Anzac Day service…

kate middleton prince harry together
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry has left pregnant wife Meghan, who is due to give birth any day now, at their Frogmore Cottage home in Berkshire to attend the event.

kate harry walking
Photo: © Getty Images
Both Kate and Harry appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way inside. They were greeted by the Dean of Westminster Dr John Hall, who shook hands with them when they entered the Abbey's west door.

kate middleton teal coat
Kate, 37, looked chic in a teal Catherine Walker coat and a matching Rosie Olivia hat. Beauty-wise, the royal wore her hair up in a chic chignon and natural makeup highlighted her stunning features.

prince harry smiles
Photo: © Getty Images
It is understood Harry always planned to attend the service and was pleased to be able to join the congregation. But with his baby due around this period, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to attend.

kate shakes hands
Photo: © PA
Kate was seen exchanging handshakes with members of the congregation.

harry kate service
Photo: © PA
Both Harry and Kate sat with the Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

harry kate
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry's presence suggests Meghan is showing no signs so far of giving birth soon, with the Duke able to be parted from her to attend the hour-long memorial in central London.

kate duchess
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was accompanied by brother-in-law Harry as husband Prince William is in New Zealand. She recently returned to London after spending Easter with the Queen in Norfolk.

kate listens
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess seen listening as the Dean of Westminster prayed for an "end to terror and for the triumph of peace" as he remembered the New Zealand mosques terrorist attack on Anzac Day. In his bidding the Dean said: "We honour today the bravery and determination of the men at Gallipoli.

"The spirit of national pride encourages us, as we bring to mind in particular the recent terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. We pray for an end to terror and for the triumph of peace."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

