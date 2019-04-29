See Sophie Wessex, Princess Marie and other royals before their very regal transformation

Mike Tindall
Sports star Mike met his wife Zara Phillips during England's Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2003. Before he retired, Mike was best known for playing for Bath Rugby and Gloucester Rugby, and for captaining the England team.
It was seven years before Mike popped the question, with Buckingham Palace announcing the engagement just before Christmas in 2010, some weeks after Prince William and Kate's engagement was also confirmed. Zara and Mike married in July 2011 in Edinburgh and they have since welcomed two daughters: Mia, five, and Lena, who turns one in June.
Mike famously had his nose fixed in 2018 after struggling with his breathing for years; he broke his nose eight times during his 12-year sports career. Three years before his operation, Mike admitted: "I don't really want to get it fixed but it looks like I might have to because I can't actually breathe very well. The problem is that if I get it done, will people say I've had it just because I'm doing TV stuff now? Because it's definitely not." Mike showed off his new nose in early 2018.
MORE: The truth behind Katya Jones not getting a Strictly celebrity partner