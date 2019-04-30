﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates in historic ceremony – see all the photos

The last abdication took place in 1817

...
Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates in historic ceremony – see all the photos
You're reading

Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates in historic ceremony – see all the photos

1/10
Next

Find out who the best and worst-paid staff at the palace are, from kitchen porters to private secretaries
Emperor-Akihito-attending-the-abdication-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Tuesday marked the end of an era in Japan as Emperor Akihito declared his abdication. The 85-year-old became the first Japanese monarch to step down in more than 200 years, with the last voluntary abdication taking place in 1817. Members of his family gathered at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the historic moment, including Akihito's wife Michiko.

The emperor's abdication was announced a month ago, after he was given permission to stand down. He said he had felt unable to fulfil his role because of his age and declining health. On Tuesday, Akihito attended a ritual at the palace to report his abdication. He then changed out of his traditional robe and into a suit to deliver a speech in front of more than 300 guests.

Let's take a look at the highlights from the emperor's abdication…

MORE: See the royals before their very regal transformation

Emperor Akihito- abdication-ceremony-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The first ceremony was a private one and involved Akihito reporting his abdication to the mythological ancestors of Japan's imperial family. Later, he changed into a suit to attend the main ceremony, the Taiirei-Seiden-nogi, in the Matsu-no-Ma state room of the Imperial Palace.

MORE: Take a look inside the Strictly pro dancers' houses

Crown-Prince-Naruhito-arrives-imperial-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Crown Prince Naruhito, who will ascend the throne on Wednesday, and his wife Crown Princess Masako arrive for the ceremony.

Keep clicking for more photos of the royal abdication!

Prince-Akishino-princess-kiko-arrive-ceremony
Photo: © Rex
4/10

The emperor's younger son Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko travelled in another car.

Princess-Mako-arrival-abdication-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Princess Mako, who is the eldest grandchild of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, also attended.

MORE: Duchess Kate receives special gift from the Queen on 8th wedding anniversary

Emperor-Akihito-close-up-speech
Photo: © Rex
6/10

"I am deeply grateful for the people that accepted me as a symbol and supported me," Akihito said. "Along with the empress consort, I hope from my heart the Reiwa era will be peaceful and fruitful, and I hereby pray for the wellbeing and happiness of our country and people of the world."

Emperor-Akihito-last-speech
Photo: © Rex
7/10

Akihito's reign began in 1989 when he succeeded the throne following his father Emperor Shōwa's death. On Tuesday, over 300 people attended the main ceremony where Akihito delivered a speech, saying he "wished Japan and the world peace and prosperity".

Emperor-Akihito-at-his-abdication-speech
Photo: © Rex
8/10

The emperor was supported by his wife Michiko at the ceremony.

Princess-Aiko-leaving-imperial-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Princess Aiko, 17, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako (the future Emperor and Empress) waves to crowds as she leaves the abdication.

Prince-Hisahito-leaving-imperial-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko's only grandson Prince Hisahito, 12, is pictured leaving the ceremony.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...