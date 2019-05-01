﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony - best photos

...
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony - best photos
You're reading

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony - best photos

1/12
Next

Duchess Kate took part in two secret engagements - behind-the-scenes work revealed
new-Emperor-Naruhito-leaving-palace-after-ceremonies
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony On Wednesday, Japan's Emperor Naruhito made history with his accession ceremony following his father Emperor Akihito's abdication of the throne. This was the first in modern time to be witnessed by a woman, Satsuki Katayama – the only female cabinet minister in Japan. Naruhito was presented with the Imperial sword and jewel, each in a box and wrapped in cloth on the day of his first official duty. Japanese emperors do not wear a crown so these items, along with a mirror, act as a symbol of imperial power. All the items used in the ceremony were duplicates, as the real objects are kept in shrines around the country and are never seen.

MORE: See all the best photos from the Japanese royal abdication of Emperor Akihito

Other people in attendance were the king's brother Crown Prince Fumihito and his uncle Prince Hitachi. However, Emperor's wife Empress Masako and his daughter Princess Aiko, 17, were barred from the occasion, as only adult male royals were allowed to witness. He later gave a speech surrounded by all his close family members, including his wife Empress Masako.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan stop following Prince William and Kate and Princess Eugenie on Instagram

In the speech, he pledged to follow in his father's footsteps. "When I think about the important responsibility I have assumed, I am filled with a sense of solemnity," he said. "I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

crowds-outside-Imperial-Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Crowds gathered outside the Imperial Palace on Wednesday to be part of the historical occasion as Japan's new emperor ascended to the throne.

calligraphy-work-of-Reiwa-new-era
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

On Monday, Japan revealed the name - Reiwa - of the era that would define Emperor Naruhito's reign. The new imperial name consists of two characters: "Rei", which means both order and auspicious, and "Wa", which is usually translated as peace or harmony.

Empress-Masako-arriving-at-imperial-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Empress Masako looked in high spirits as she arrived at Imperial Palace on Wednesday morning. 

emperor-nahurito
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Emperor Nahurito became Japan's new emperor on Wednesday. The country is full of hope for a modern era, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulating him on his ascension, where he pledged to create a "bright future" during the new era that is peaceful and full of hope.

emperor-nahurito-ceremony-only-males
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Emperor Nahurito ascended to the throne in an all-male ceremony, with its only female minister, Satsuki Katayama. 

empress-masako-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Empress Masako waved to the crowds after the abdication ceremony.

Emperor-Naruhito-delivers-his-first-speech-enthronemenet-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masaka Owada - a former diplomat - are expected to be more modern in their outlook in this new era. 

after-ascending-the-throne-during-the-enthronement-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

After ascending the throne, Emperor Naruhito gave a speech which was broadcast on TV. He said: "In acceding to the Throne, I swear that I will reflect deeply on the course followed by His Majesty the Emperor Emeritus and bear in mind the path trodden by past emperors, and will devote myself to self-improvement."

He continued: "I will act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them. I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world." 

Japan-Prime-Minister-Shinzo-Abe-and-wife
Photo: © Rex
10/12

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe were among the guests at the ceremony. 

Crown-Princess-Kiko
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Crown Princess Kiko leaving the ceremony on Wednesday. She wore the Crown Princess Diamond Scroll Tiara for the first time.

Princess-Mako
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Princess Mako looked stunning in a white dress and tiara as she attended the ceremony. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...