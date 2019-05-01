Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony - best photos

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito makes history at accession ceremony On Wednesday, Japan's Emperor Naruhito made history with his accession ceremony following his father Emperor Akihito's abdication of the throne. This was the first in modern time to be witnessed by a woman, Satsuki Katayama – the only female cabinet minister in Japan. Naruhito was presented with the Imperial sword and jewel, each in a box and wrapped in cloth on the day of his first official duty. Japanese emperors do not wear a crown so these items, along with a mirror, act as a symbol of imperial power. All the items used in the ceremony were duplicates, as the real objects are kept in shrines around the country and are never seen.
MORE: See all the best photos from the Japanese royal abdication of Emperor Akihito
Other people in attendance were the king's brother Crown Prince Fumihito and his uncle Prince Hitachi. However, Emperor's wife Empress Masako and his daughter Princess Aiko, 17, were barred from the occasion, as only adult male royals were allowed to witness. He later gave a speech surrounded by all his close family members, including his wife Empress Masako.
READ: Prince Harry and Meghan stop following Prince William and Kate and Princess Eugenie on Instagram
In the speech, he pledged to follow in his father's footsteps. "When I think about the important responsibility I have assumed, I am filled with a sense of solemnity," he said. "I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world."
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.