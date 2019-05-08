﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal baby: the best formal photos of young tots including Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry reveals surprising fact about royal baby
meghan and harry baby
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

On Wednesday morning, the world was formally introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new arrival. This sweet photograph was taken at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle and is definitely one for the royal baby album. Their interview, the first as a family-of-three, came just two days after they welcomed their son into the world. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan, adding: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." Speaking about his first couple of days as a father, Harry explained: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Following Harry and Meghan's first interview with their royal baby, HELLO! have decided that now is the perfect time to gather some of the sweetest formal pictures of other royal tots. From the Queen's christening to Prince William's baptism, here are some of our favourite snaps…  

queen elizabeth christening
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Queen Elizabeth

This picture shows the future King and Queen holding their first child, Princess Elizabeth, at her christening ceremony in May 1926. The service took place at the private chapel at Buckingham Palace a month after the birth.

prince william christening
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Prince William

In this lovely shot, Diana is in the centre holding her newborn son Prince William at Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother. This picture was taken just after the christening ceremony with Prince Charles and Prince Philip smiling behind the three women.

christening of peter phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

 Peter Phillips

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and a young Peter Phillips at his christening in December 1977. Peter, born in November 1977, is wearing the traditional Honiton lace christening robe, which is delicately draped over his mother's lap.

christening of prince charles
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Prince Charles

The Queen Mother is pictured here holding her grandson, Prince Charles, after his christening at Buckingham Palace in December 1948.

prince harry christening
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Prince Harry

This hilarious photograph taken in 1984, after Prince Harry's christening, shows Diana comforting the newborn whilst Prince William takes centre stage to entertain the onlooking royal relatives. 

READ MORE: The royal family as babies: Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, the Queen...

christening of princess anne
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Princess Anne

Here, the Queen and Prince Philip admire their daughter, Princess Anne following her christening at Buckingham Palace in October 1950. Princess Anne looks adorable as she wears the royal christening robe made of Honiton lace. 

princess anne
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

 Princess Anne

This snap was taken on the same day as the previous picture, Princess Anne's christening in 1950. In this picture, there are four generations of the British monarchy surrounding the newborn Princess, including King George VI, Prince Philip, Queen Mary, the then Princess Elizabeth and the Queen Mother.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bumped into this royal before photoshoot

christening of king edward
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

King Edward VIII

Edward VIII is seen in this photograph on his christening day in 1894, alongside Queen Victoria, her son 'Bertie' who became Edward VII and her grandson George V.

