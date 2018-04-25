Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest moments captured on camera

Public displays of affection have historically been avoided by the royal family at official events, due to their position as working representatives of the British monarchy. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rewriting the royal rule book on PDA! The couple, who announced the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019, have been breaking tradition by holding hands and putting their arms around each other in public since the couple first appeared publicly together in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Although there is no specific rule forbidding royal PDA, the unspoken instructive would explain why Prince William and Kate have been photographed holding hands less than a dozen times in a decade. As we await more adorable pictures of the first-time parents, take a look at all of Harry and Meghan's most affectionate moments…
Their first child
On Monday 6 May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy called Archie. The exciting news was announced by the proud father, who in a video interview revealed: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy, early this morning, a very healthy baby boy. Mother and baby are doing very well. It's the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." This cute snap was taken from the photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, two days after the birth, where the couple introduced their newborn baby son to the world. The pair appeared closer than ever, lovingly looking at each other throughout the interview, with the new mother stating: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."