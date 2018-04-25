﻿
23 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest moments captured on camera

When we will next see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison
meghan and harry smiling baby
Photo: © Getty Images
1/23

Public displays of affection have historically been avoided by the royal family at official events, due to their position as working representatives of the British monarchy. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rewriting the royal rule book on PDA! The couple, who announced the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019, have been breaking tradition by holding hands and putting their arms around each other in public since the couple first appeared publicly together in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Although there is no specific rule forbidding royal PDA, the unspoken instructive would explain why Prince William and Kate have been photographed holding hands less than a dozen times in a decade. As we await more adorable pictures of the first-time parents, take a look at all of Harry and Meghan's most affectionate moments…

Their first child

On Monday 6 May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy called Archie. The exciting news was announced by the proud father, who in a video interview revealed: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy, early this morning, a very healthy baby boy. Mother and baby are doing very well. It's the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." This cute snap was taken from the photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, two days after the birth, where the couple introduced their newborn baby son to the world. The pair appeared closer than ever, lovingly looking at each other throughout the interview, with the new mother stating: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

meghan and harry wedding day
Photo: © Getty Images
2/23

Wedding day 

The couple married in May 2018. This photo of the newly married couple shows the Duchess of Sussex waving to crowds during the carriage procession on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle. Little did the couple know that a year after this picture was taken, they would be parents to a beautiful baby boy! 

prince william and harry australian
Photo: © Getty Images
3/23

Pregnancy announcement 

On October 2018, Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter that: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019." The pregnancy was revealed at the start of the couple's royal Australia autumn tour. This photo was taken from the seventh day of the tour, whilst the couple walked along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty, just days after the pregnancy announcement. 

prince harry and meghan smiling
Photo: © WENN
4/23

International Women's Day 

On International Women's Day March 8, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Birmingham, England's Millennium Point complex to check out the next generation of young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). During the trip, the pair continued to prove that they're one of the most tactile royal couples we've seen, constantly keeping in touch with each other – literally! 

hug meghan and harry
Photo: © Getty Images
5/23

International Women's day 

Meghan and Harry showed off one of their signature mutual hand-on-the-back gestures as they greeted well-wishers.

meghan and harry
Photo: © Getty Images
6/23

Women's Empowerment reception

On April 19, Meghan and Harry shared a joke as the two attended the the Women's Empowerment reception in London hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. We adore this photo!

meghan and harry steps
Photo: © Getty Images
7/23

Stephen Lawrence memorial service

Find someone who looks at you the way Meghan looks at Harry! The couple arrived hand in hand to a special memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence on April 23 2018.

meghan and harry anzac day
Photo: © Getty Images
8/23

Anzac Day

The look that says it all. As an emotional Prince Harry turned toward Meghan during the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day on April 25 2018, she tenderly met his gaze. Harry laid a wreath at the somber gathering, held in honor of Australian and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in battle. 

meghan and harry in scotland
Photo: © Getty Images
9/23

Edinburgh trip

While in Edinburgh, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met Shetland pony Cruachan, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. When the cuddly-looking pony made a quick move toward the Prince for what appeared to be a nip, Meghan couldn't help but burst out laughing! 

cardiff couple
Photo: © Getty Images
10/23

Cardiff trip

From the moment Prince Harry and his then fiancée arrived in Cardiff, Wales, the couple were as relaxed and loving as ever, showing absolutely no shortage of PDA during the January 2018 trip. 

engagement
11/23

Official engagement potraits

Harry and Meghan's official engagement portraits, released on December 21, 2017, were extremely romantic.The official portraits were taken at Frogmore House, Windsor, near the site of the couple's future royal wedding, by famed photographer and Polish Prince Alexi Lubomirski. 

engagement
12/23

Official engagement potraits

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski gave some insight into the couple in his statement about the photoshoot. “Not only was it an incredible honor, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other," he said. "I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

enagagement
13/23

Official engagement potraits

Shortly after the release of the first two images, Kensington Palace released a third candid photo of Harry and Meghan walking through the castle grounds. In the photo, the then bride-to-be, wearing Ralph & Russo haute couture, holds her future husband close as they stoll hand in hand. 

nottingham
Photo: © Getty Images
14/23

Nottingham trip

In Nottingham, the Prince and the actress were met by huge crowds, including royal watchers and press, who came to the city to catch a glimpse of the happy couple. While Meghan seemed perfectly at ease, there were moments when the pair leaned on each other, and it was clear that Prince Harry was tenderly reassuring his leading lady throughout the event. 

official photocall
Photo: © Getty Images
15/23

Official engagement photocall

Here's a sneak peek of what the pair will look like at the altar on their wedding day in May 2018! Looking lovingly into each other's eyes as they faced one another, Meghan and Harry held hands during their official engagement photocall at Kensington Palace. 

Photo: © Getty Images
16/23

First public outing

Meghan and Harry established early on that they weren't going to be shy about PDA. After more than a year of dating, the two made their first public outing as a couple at a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games Toronto on September 25, 2017. The Prince and his American girlfriend arrived hand-in-hand and were pictured whispering and laughing together as they watched the sporting event together from the stands. 

the couple in brixton
Photo: © WENN
17/23

The couple in Brixton

When the royal pair went on a visit to the Brixton district of London in January 2018 – just their second official royal engagement together –  Prince Harry stayed close to Meghan, hanging on to her with not one but two hands as they departed. 

meghan cardiff outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
18/23

Meghan's Cardiff outfit

Even Meghan's outfit in Cardiff was a sweet gesture to her Prince! Her $250 wool off-the-shoulder jacket from Theory was in Prince of Wales check, a nod to Harry's full title: Prince Henry of Wales.

christmas day
Photo: © Getty Images
19/23

Christmas Day 2017

Closing out Meghan and Harry's exciting 2017, all eyes were on the couple as they made their debut together with the royal family at the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham. As the bride to be clutched her future husband's arm, he was happy to show her the ropes during the high profile occasion. 

nottingham trip
Photo: © Getty Images
20/23

Nottingham trip

On December 1, 2017, the pair were just as affectionate, their hands entwined during their first public engagement together in Nottingham, England. 

first royal engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
21/23

First royal engagement 

Even in the car after their first royal engagement together, Harry and Meghan still stayed close! As the Duchess of Sussex practiced her royal wave with one hand, her other was steadily placed on top of Harry's as the pair returned to their home at Kensington Palace. 

engagement
Photo: © BBC
22/23

Engagement video

On the day of their November 27 engagement announcement, Harry and Meghan sat down for their first joint interview with the BBC. While the televised chat was newsworthy of course, we loved the outtakes that showed the funnier side of the new royal couple. 

enagement photocall
Photo: © Getty Images
23/23

Engagement photocall

After the engagement photocall, held hours after their plan to wed was revealed, the future bride and groom seemed in their own world as they walked out of the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. 

