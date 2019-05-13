All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts - see the sweet pictures

﻿
prince harry meghan archie
Photo: © Getty Images
It's been one week since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents to their little boy Archie, and royal fans across the world cannot get enough! The royal couple announced the arrival on Bank Holiday Monday with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well." Just two days later, after enjoying some privacy as a new family of three, both Harry and Meghan introduced little Archie to the world in a rare photocall held at Windsor Castle, close to the grounds of their home, Frogmore Cottage.

Looking lovely as ever, Meghan beamed with pride and said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry remarked: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled." And on Sunday, in honour of Mother's Day in America, the Duchess shared a gorgeous picture of her newborn baby.

Take a look at all the lovely photos of baby Archie here…

archie face
Photo: © Getty Images
During the photocall, proud dad Harry shared: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

harry meghan baby
Photo: © Instagram
After the photocall, Prince Harry and Meghan shared their own private snap of their little boy. "Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family," the caption read. "They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."

the queen archie
Photo: © PA
Just hours after the introduction, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their son's name on Instagram, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting her new great-grandchild. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

archie sleeping
Photo: © Getty Images
Loving life as a father, Harry explained: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

archie feet
Photo: © Instagram
On Sunday, Meghan marked her first Mother's Day as a mum and she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous candid picture of her newborn baby. The photo – which was posted on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account – saw Meghan holding her baby boy. The candid picture even included a backdrop of Forget Me Nots – Princess Diana's favourite flower.

The caption next to the photo read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

