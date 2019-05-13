﻿
Royalty and Statesmen

All the times Meghan Markle has paid tribute to Princess Diana

From her jewellery to her fashion…

All the times Meghan Markle has paid tribute to Princess Diana
All the times Meghan Markle has paid tribute to Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex is gradually adjusting to life as a new mother with the help of her own mum Doria Ragland, who has flown over from the US to be with Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. And while Harry's mother Princess Diana is no longer around to help with the new royal baby and dote on her grandson Archie, there are several ways that the Sussexes have kept Diana's memory alive. There's no doubt that, like Prince William, Harry will tell Archie stories of Granny Diana when he grows older. But for now, let's take a look at all the times Meghan has paid tribute to the People's Princess…

Mother's Day

To celebrate her first US Mother's Day as a mum, Meghan shared a gorgeous photo of baby Archie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his tiny feet. The caption poignantly made reference to Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you." Meghan and Archie also posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

Meghan's wedding bouquet

In a similar way, Meghan also included forget-me-nots in her wedding bouquet, as well as white roses that had been planted in Diana's memory in the gardens of Kensington Palace the year before.

Archie's birth announcement

There's no denying that Harry and Meghan are keen to keep Diana at the centre of their family life. When they announced the birth of their son, the couple gave a nod to Diana's siblings in their official palace statement, saying that Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer were "delighted" by the news.

Princess Diana's ring

Meghan proudly paid tribute to Diana on her wedding day, choosing to wear the Princess' stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring to her evening reception at Frogmore House. The priceless jewel was likely to be a gift from Harry on their wedding day, and it looked absolutely beautiful paired with Meghan's Stella McCartney halterneck gown.

Meghan's engagement ring

Harry also used diamonds from his mother's jewellery collection to form part of Meghan's engagement ring. Talking about the stunning piece, he told the BBC's Mishal Husain: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection to make sure that she's with us on this on this crazy journey together."

Harry and Meghan's engagement interview

Meghan also spoke of the importance of remembering Diana. Gesturing to her engagement ring, she said: "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mum it's so important to me to – to know that she's a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's – it's incredibly special."

Harry added: "It is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's …" "She's with us," interjected Meghan.

Harry and Meghan's engagement announcement

The couple also chose to have their first official photographs as an engaged couple at the White Garden at Kensington Palace. Formerly known as the Sunken Garden, the memorial was opened in April 2017, just a few months before Harry and Meghan's engagement, to honour Princess Diana on her 20th death anniversary. The garden is filled with white flowers and foliage and inspired by memories of Diana's life, style and image, such as her white 'Elvis' Catherine Walker Dress. Diana lived just a stone's throw away at the palace.

The tuxedo dress

The Duchess of Sussex is often compared to her later mother-in-law in her fashion choices, but one outfit that particularly called to mind Diana was Meghan's tuxedo mini dress. She wore the little black number, made by Canadian fashion designer Judith & Charles, for a night at the theatre to watch Hamilton. The dress mirrored Diana's own Catherine Walker suit – from the cut to the length – which she wore back in 1996 for Centrepoint's Christmas campaign.

Princess Diana's butterfly earrings

On her first day of the Australasia autumn tour, Meghan paid a touching tribute to Diana by wearing her pretty butterfly earrings. Diana had donned them for her tour of Canada back in 1986. The earrings may well have been a gift from Harry on the news of his wife's pregnancy. Meghan also accessorised with another piece of jewellery from the late Princess' collection, wearing a gold bangle with blue stones.

