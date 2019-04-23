Prince Harry the photographer: his best photos including a picture of baby Archie

The Duke of Sussex recently surprised royal fans by sharing his love for photography. And it seems the new dad could not wait to upload another one of his pictures- but this time of his little boy. To mark Mother's Day in America, Meghan paid tribute to all the "mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost" by sharing a sweet photo of their newborn baby son Archie. Although it is yet to be confirmed, it seems the picture was taken near the royal family's home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and that Harry was the person behind the camera!
In the caption, the picture's credit featured "Sussex Royal" as the copyright. In the past, each of the account's images have been credited to the photographer who had taken them. Since this image has no name to the tag, we can safely assume Prince Harry was the snapper as Meghan posed with their bundle of joy. The picture, which was posted on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account, saw the new mum holding her baby boy against a backdrop of Forget Me Nots - Princess Diana's favourite flower.
