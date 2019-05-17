The Queen is always happiest with her horses – here's the photographic proof

The Queen has had a strong affection for horses ever since she took her first riding lesson at the age of three. She was later gifted her first pony, a Shetland mare, by her grandfather King George V when she turned four and has been riding horses for most of her nine decades. Many of the thoroughbreds she owns have gone on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred Estimate. A year later, the beloved monarch was presented with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the sport. In honour of one of the world's most dedicated royal equestrians, we take a look at some of the Queen's best reactions to seeing horses when she's out and about.
The Queen at The King's Troop 70th Anniversary Parade
This has to be one of the most adorable images of Queen Elizabeth II we've ever seen. Dressed in a bright pink two-piece, the Queen looked completely smitten as she inspected the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London's Hyde Park back in 2017. Fun fact, the Queen declared that the name "The King's Troop" would remain in honour of her father King George VI on her accession to the throne.