Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen is always happiest with her horses – here's the photographic proof

She looks so happy!

The Queen is always happiest with her horses – here's the photographic proof
The Queen is always happiest with her horses – here's the photographic proof

The Queen has had a strong affection for horses ever since she took her first riding lesson at the age of three. She was later gifted her first pony, a Shetland mare, by her grandfather King George V when she turned four and has been riding horses for most of her nine decades. Many of the thoroughbreds she owns have gone on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred Estimate. A year later, the beloved monarch was presented with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the sport. In honour of one of the world's most dedicated royal equestrians, we take a look at some of the Queen's best reactions to seeing horses when she's out and about.

The Queen at The King's Troop 70th Anniversary Parade

This has to be one of the most adorable images of Queen Elizabeth II we've ever seen. Dressed in a bright pink two-piece, the Queen looked completely smitten as she inspected the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London's Hyde Park back in 2017. Fun fact, the Queen declared that the name "The King's Troop" would remain in honour of her father King George VI on her accession to the throne. 

The Queen at the Windsor Horse Show in 2017

No wonder Her Majesty has a smile on her face in this photo – we'd be smiling too if our horse had just picked up an award for the second year in a row. The sweet look of pride on her face here is after her horse, Barber's Shop, won The Tattersalls and RoR Thoroughbred Ridden Show Series Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017.

The Queen in Somerset

Another adorable display of respect and admiration for horses shown by the Queen during a visit to Somerset in March 2019. This time, she was giving a well-deserved stroke to the beautiful animal, who is used as a police horse, while visiting King's Brunton, an independent fully co-educational secondary day and boarding school.

The Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show in 2007

Another happy day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the Queen, who proudly looked on as her horse, Balmoral Melody, was crowned the 'Supreme Champion' of the Highland Pony class on day two of the event in 2007.

The Queen at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

This was a very special day for Her Majesty and the pleased look on her face says it all really. She was asked to officially name this nine-year-old drum horse, the most senior animal in the British Army, during a visit to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Hyde Park Barracks in 2017. Her chosen name was Perseus, named after the character from Greek mythology.

The Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show in 2017

This really is a look of love from Her Majesty, who appeared to be fascinated by this horse on day one of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017. 

The Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show in 2017

The Queen meets Harry

Perhaps it was the name that drew her attention, but the Queen looked delighted to meet another police horse, sweetly called Harry Patch. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were visiting Nine Springs Park in Yeovil as part of their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the country back in 2012.

The Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show in 2007

While these may not be real, it's still lovely to see that the Queen is just as fascinated with fake horses as she is with the real deal. The two wooden hobby horses caught her eye as she toured stalls during the Windsor Horse Show in 2007.

The Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show in the 1980s

The Queen's love of horses hasn't appeared to have dwindled over the years. Her Majesty still admires them with the same loving look in her eyes as she did back in the early 1980s.

