8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments: royal baby, wedding and more

It's been an exciting few years for this royal couple!

...
meghan harry archie
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and here at HELLO!, we've decided to take a look back at their unshakeable relationship. They confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then later announced their engagement just over a year later. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan marry in a beautiful and grand ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and they have continued to enjoy watching their relationship bloom ever since.

It wasn't until earlier this month that the royal couple became parents for the first time. On 6 May, Prince Harry shared the happy news that they had welcomed a baby boy, whom they have named Archie Harrison. The newlyweds have shared some magical memories over the two and a half years since they officially became an item, looking very much loved-up each and every time they've been spotted out and about. Here, we take a look at some of the royal couple's most romantic moments, including a rare intimate photograph taken by Prince Harry.

meghan markle bump pictures forest
Photo: © Instagram
During a walk through Whakarewarewa Forest after their final royal engagement on the Australia tour, Meghan and Harry walked on ahead of their team to take a moment for themselves. Harry captured this moment on his iPhone, which resulted in this beautiful shot of Meghan cradling her growing bump in the great outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess shared the photo with the caption: "Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis." 

prince harry meghan engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry and Meghan couldn't contain their excitement while posing for the first photographs together at Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement. The pair embraced each other tightly, with huge smiles across their faces, while Meghan flashed her gorgeous diamond engagement ring. But the sweetest press shots were taken from behind when they headed back inside together, arms wrapped around one another, ready to step into the next stage of their relationship. 

prince harry meghan engagement photo
Photo: © Instagram
Harry and Meghan's official engagement photographs were practically perfect in every way. It's hard to choose a favourite, but this one captures a candid moment, with Harry wrapping Meghan in his coat while she gently places her hand on his smiling face. They look made for each other in this shot. 

prince harry meghan invictus 2017 before engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal couple made their first public outing together at the Invictus Games 2017 in Canada, where Meghan lived for a period of time during her acting career. They shared some close moments together at the closing ceremony, when Harry was photographed kissing his fiance-to-be on the cheek. Not long later, they announced their engagement. 

prince harry meghan markle dubbo
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan and Harry announced they were having their first baby together at the start at of their Autumn tour in Australia 2018. They carried on with their engagements looking blissfully happy. At one point, Meghan held an umbrella over the pair while Harry continued to give a speech in the pouring rain. As he was offered an umbrella, Harry joked "I've got my wife". Afterwards, they shared what can only be described as the look of love with each other.

prince harry meghan polo kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
This young royal couple likes to take a more relaxed approach to royal protocol, which means we're often treated to cute public displays of affection! When the pair shared a big kiss on the lips after Harry's polo team won in a charity game in July, it was clear that they were still very much in the honeymoon period just after tying the knot a couple of months earlier.

prince-harry-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
And, of course, a list of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments would not be complete without their first kiss as a married couple at Windsor Castle.They sent the cheering crowds and watching fans at home into a frenzy, after what was an emotional ceremony. It really was the most beautiful day!

