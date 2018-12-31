Royal family album: see Prince William's cutest dad moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are determined to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible. They rarely take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on official engagements and have a very hands-on approach to parenting. But in May 2019, the Cambridges surprised fans with a high-profile outing at the Chelsea Flower Show.
William showed off his paternal side, cooing over baby Louis and asking his daughter Charlotte to push him on a rope swing. The Duke also sweetly chatted to his eldest child George, asking the youngster what he thought of the Back to Nature garden Kate had co-designed. "Twenty out of ten," George said, rating his mum's garden. "That's pretty good, I think mummy's done well," William said. Sitting on the swing, William then turned his attention to his daughter and said: "Charlotte, give me a push," as the little girl ran over to him.
