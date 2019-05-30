﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

How royal couples met – From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to the Queen

Is it time to delete Tinder?

Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte play starring roles at Trooping the Colour?
kate and william
Photo: © Getty Images
It's not easy to find your soul mate but imagine searching for love when you have an abundance of wealth and privilege? It could sometimes make finding the 'one' impossible! These royals didn’t allow their status to get in the way of finding their true love: from meeting in a pub, at university, the gym or at a festival, their first meetings are pretty ordinary – giving us all some hope that we too could find our very own Prince in the most normal of places!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton met in 2001, whilst the pair were studying at the University of St Andrews. The future Queen was a History of Art student who caught the young royal's attention when she strutted down the catwalk of a fashion show at St Andrews University. Kate is reported to have curtsied to her future husband when they first met, with William responding by spilling a drink on himself. Speaking about their first interaction, the future King stated: "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and I knew there was something I wanted to explore there."  

Talking in their engagement interview in 2010, Kate explained: "We moved in together as friends, because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well and it sort of blossomed from there really, we just saw more of each other and hung out a bit more and it went from there really." 

philip and the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Her Majesty and Prince Phillip met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (Philip's cousin) and Prince George, Duke of Kent (Elizabeth's uncle), when the Queen was just 8 years old. Five years later, the duo met again at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, exchanging letters after this meeting. In 1946, Philip asked King George VI for his daughter's hand in marriage, and the rest, as they say, is history! 

meghan and harry
Photo: © Getty Images
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dated for two years before they announced their engagement in November 2017, with the royal couple welcoming their first child, Archie, together in May 2019. In their engagement interview with the BBC, following the announcement of their plans to wed, Harry revealed that a mutual friend had introduced them in July 2016, with the couple agreeing to a blind date in London.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to explain: "Because I'm from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, 'Well is he nice?' Because if he wasn't kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense." How lucky Meghan is to have a friend that could set her up with a Prince – why can't our friends do the same! 

zara
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara was introduced to rugby player Mike Tindall by her cousin, Prince Harry in 2003, when they were all in Sydney for the Rugby World Cup. Zara met her future husband at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney. Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2011, Mike explained: "She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends, Clive (Woodward, the coach) had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren't playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey. Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'" The duo wedded in July 2011 at a private wedding on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. 

 Queen Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe
Photo: © Getty Images
 Queen Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe

When Queen Letizia met her second husband Prince Felipe in 2002, the well-known journalist was working for Television Espanola on its news channel 24 Horas. The successful television presenter was reporting an environmental catastrophe of an oil tanker that had sank off the coast of Galicia when she met Prince Felipe who had flown in to offer his support to the communities effected by the oil spill. The couple announced their shock engagement in November 2003, having secretly dated for a year, marrying the following year.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince of Denmark
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince of Denmark

Mary and Frederik married in 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, with the duo meeting just four years earlier in Sydney. The Danish royal's love story began not like a storybook tale, but as a down-to-earth meeting during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The couple met at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney, whilst Frederik was relaxing with the Danish sailing team.

anne and mark
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

The only daughter of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met her future husband through their shared love of equestrian. Mark Phillips was a keen horseman at the very top of his game, winning the gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games as a member of the British three-day eventing team. Meanwhile, Anne was equally competitive in equine pursuits, winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1971. In 1973, the couple announced their engagement, welcoming the birth of their first child four years after tying the knot. In 1989, the couple sadly announced their choice to separate and their marriage ended in 1992. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling

The pair met when Daniel became Victoria's personal trainer in 2001, after the Princess returned home from studying in the United States to recover from an eating disorder, relying on training sessions to aid in her recovery. The couple married in 2010, on the exact same day that Victoria's parents wedded in 1976. 

princess eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank met in 2010, after being introduced by mutual friends whilst both skiing in Verbier. In an exclusive interview with the couple following their engagement in 2018, Jack explained: "We were skiing which was amazing. Love at first sight." It seems likely that the couple might have crossed paths at some point had it not been skiing, as Jack was the former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, which is a club adored by royals including Prince William and Prince Harry. 

Prince Haakon and Princess Matte-Marit of Norway
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Haakon and Princess Matte-Marit of Norway

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and are one of Europe's most popular royal couples. The pair met in 1999, at a concert at the Quart Festival in Kristiansand, becoming engaged a year later. Perhaps your soulmate could be at Glastonbury this year? 

Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles dated Diana's sister Sarah Spencer in 1977 for two years on and off, meeting Diana through spending time with her family. Diana recounted the initial meeting with Charles during a TV interview following her 1981 engagement: "It was 1977, Charles came to stay. He was a friend of my sister Sarah's. [He came] for a [hunting] shoot. " Thirteen years later in 1980, Diana and Prince Charles began their relationship. In the In Her Own Words documentary, Diana explained that the couple met only 13 times before they married, however the couple sadly divorced in 1996. 

 Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Photo: © Getty Images
 Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

Maxima met Willem-Alexander in April 1999 at the Seville Spring Fair in Spain. The King and Queen of the Netherlands later revealed in interviews that the Maxima was unaware of Willem's title when they were first introduced. After their initial meeting at the fair, the couple met again two weeks later in New York where Maxima was working and their relationship blossomed from there. 

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra De Osma
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra De Osma

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma officially tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in 2017, but the couple celebrated officially with a lavish ceremony in Lima in March 2018. The 33-year-old met the beautiful 25-year-old back in 2005, when she was a tour guide during one of the Prince's trips to Peru, but the couple did not start dating until a few years later. 

Prince Carl Philip
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

The charming Prince and the former reality TV star met during a lunch with friends, with Sofia explaining to Swedish Channel TV 4 in a joint interview with her future husband that their meeting was "love at first sight". Sofia went on to explain that: "The first thing I noticed about Carl Philip was that he seemed very humble" adding, "When I got to know him, I saw that he was incredibly natural, very intelligent and very humble." 

