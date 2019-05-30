﻿
24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals who take photography into their own hands: Take a look at their photos

Not all royals use a professional…

...
Royals who take photography into their own hands: Take a look at their photos
You're reading

Royals who take photography into their own hands: Take a look at their photos

1/24
Next

Sarah Ferguson set for exciting role on royal documentary
princess charlotte 4th birthday
Photo: © PA
1/24

Traditionally royal families turn to a professional photographer for official portraits and to mark major milestones. In recent years however, the royals have taken it upon themselves to get behind the camera lens and capture their own special family moments. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday by sharing a trio of beautiful images of their daughter. The photos were taken by mum Kate at the family's home in Norfolk and show the princess playing in the grounds of the estate. Here we take a look at other royals that have turned photographers to snap some precious family moments...

prince louis birthday
Photo: © PA
2/24

In April, the family released a new set of portraits of Prince Louis to mark his first birthday. Also taken by mum Kate, they show him happily playing in the woods, surrounded by greenery in a cosy red jumper.

prince george 1 birthday
Photo: © PA
3/24

Kate initially tried her hand as a photographer to capture Prince George's first birthday snaps.

Keep scrolling for more photos of royals that have turned photographers...

prince george princess charlotte
Photo: © PA
4/24

Kate is proving quite the photographer. She snapped this photo of Prince George holding on to his new baby sister Princess Charlotte inside of their home in 2015.

prince george nursery
Photo: © PA
5/24

Heading off to his first day at nursery back in 2016, Kate captured an excited Prince George as he made his way to Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. Dad Prince William was also on hand to capture adorable photos of the young royal as he walked to the classroom.

Princess Charlotte first birthday
Photo: © PA
6/24

Kate treated royal fans to four photos for her daughter's first birthday. Charlotte looked angelic in her portraits donning floral printed dresses, cardigans and matching hair bows.

MORE: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima to reunite at the Order of the Garter ceremony

Princess Charlotte second birthday
Photo: © PA
7/24

Kate continued to hone her skills as a photographer with this photo of Princess Charlotte on her second birthday. The photo was taken outside of Anmer Hall in April, one month prior to Charlotte's May 2 birthday.

prince harry photo
Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

Prince Harry was the star of a lot of pictures during his visit with locals in Lesotho back in December 2014, but one of our faves is this image of the Prince capturing moments from his point of view for posterity.

princess charlotte nursery
Photo: © PA
9/24

When Princess Charlotte attended her first day of nursery school in 2017, Kate marked the occasion by snapping her own photos of her little girl on the steps of Kensington Palace before she headed off to Willcocks Nursery School. In the photos, which were shared by Kensington Palace at the time, Charlotte adorably posed for her mum sitting on a set of steps in one picture and standing in another showing off her first day of school attire.

Prince Charles and Camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

Photo opp! The Duchess of Cornwall picked the perfect opportunity to snap a picture during a trip to Jinja, Uganda with Prince Charles in November 2007.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

Proud parents! Sarah Ferguson snapped pics as she and ex-husband Prince Andrew watched their daughter Princess Beatrice take the finish line during the London Marathon in April 2010.

MORE: Prince Harry's sweet nod to wife Meghan Markle as she misses royal garden party

Prince Harry photographer
Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Smile for the camera! Prince Harry had some fun with the kids during a photography activity at the Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho in September 2015.

Queen Elizabeth
Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

Say cheese! Queen Elizabeth was a pro photographer during The Windsor Horse Show in May 1982.

Prince Harry war
Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

Even while in full military gear Prince Harry couldn't resist capturing the moment during his tour in Southern Afghanistan in February 2008.

Prince Andrew
Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Hold that pose! Prince Andrew grabbed his camera to capture a moment from the Armed Forces Parade in England in May 2012.

Queen Elizabeth photos
Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a casual day out during the International Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2002.

Princess Victoria
Photo: © Instagram
17/24

Princess Victoria captured this sweet moment between her daughter Princess Estelle and niece Princess Leonore in April 2014. Two images released by the princess showed Estelle planting a kiss on her cousin's head and holding her tiny foot.

Princess Mary of Denmark
Photo: © Facebook
18/24

Princess Mary of Denmark captured this adorable snap of her twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine during their Christmas holiday in Australia. The royal released the personal portrait to mark the children's fifth birthday in 2016.

Prince Oscar
Photo: © Instagram
19/24

Princess Victoria was behind the lens for the first official portrait of her son Prince Oscar. Taken at the family home, Haga Castle, the image shows Oscar sleeping peacefully at just five days old.

Princess Charlotte
Photo: © PA
20/24

Kate gave royal fans an early Christmas present when she released new portraits of Princess Charlotte at the end of November 2015. The photos were taken at home by the Duchess, and offered the first glimpse at the royal baby since her christening that July.

Prince Harry photo 2014
Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

The royal turned his lens on to the horizon while inside an army helicopter in Lesotho in December 2014.

MORE: How royal couples met – From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to the Queen

Prince Gabriel
Photo: © Facebook
22/24

Prince Carl Philip shared a photo of his new son Prince Gabriel, taken at Villa Solbacken, in 2017, when the young royal was just five days old.

Crown princess
Photo: © Instagram
23/24

The Danish Royals' official Instagram page unveiled this photo of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's pup, Ziggy, enjoying the 'frosty weather' in Kastellet, Copenhagen. The scenic snapshot is credited to none other than the Crown Princess herself.

King Jigme
Photo: © Facebook
24/24

Delighted at the birth of his first child in 2016, King Jigme of Bhutan shared a picture of his four-day-old son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. Prior to his name reveal, the now-three year old was known only as The Gyalsey, which means "prince".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...