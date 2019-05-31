﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen and Prince Harry's most adorable moments together

prince harry garden party queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Following Prince Harry's latest outing with the Queen this week at the summer Buckingham Palace Garden party, HELLO! have decided to take a look back at their most adorable moments together. From holding his grandmother's hand back in 1989 to exchanging cheeky looks at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, here are the sweetest photographs of the duo showing their extremely close bond. 

In May 2019, Prince Harry couldn't help but keep an eye on his grandmother the Queen as she walked down the stairs to head out to the garden to meet guests on the lawn. The new dad was also joined by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

prince harry holding hands with Queen
Photo: © Rex
This photograph of the Queen and Prince Harry was taken as they left St George's Chapel in Windsor following an Easter Sunday service in 1989. Harry had the honour of holding his grandmother's hand, something very rare, before the pair drove off in the same car. 

young harry kissing the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The pair share a special moment at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park in June 1999, when Harry and his elder brother Prince William and fellow Eton College students had tea with members of the royal family. 

harry funny face the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry jokily pulled a face following Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's wedding blessing at St. George's Chapel, making Her Majesty laugh. 

harry kissing the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry lent across to greet his grandmother after the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008. Almost ten years later to the day, Harry married Meghan at the same venue.

prince harry and the queen kissing
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted the Queen on her 90th birthday in April 2016 with a kiss. Later that day Her Majesty was joined by 71 of her closest friends and family members for a black-tie dinner in the grand Waterloo Chamber of Windsor Castle to celebrate her special day. 

prince harry saluting the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spotted here on their wedding day, with Prince Harry taking a moment out of the madness to salute the Queen as he passes. 

prince harry queen meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a special moment with the Queen following the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. All three look in high spirits following the beautiful ceremony. 

