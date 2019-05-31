The Queen and Prince Harry's most adorable moments together

Following Prince Harry's latest outing with the Queen this week at the summer Buckingham Palace Garden party, HELLO! have decided to take a look back at their most adorable moments together. From holding his grandmother's hand back in 1989 to exchanging cheeky looks at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, here are the sweetest photographs of the duo showing their extremely close bond.
In May 2019, Prince Harry couldn't help but keep an eye on his grandmother the Queen as she walked down the stairs to head out to the garden to meet guests on the lawn. The new dad was also joined by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.