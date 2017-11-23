﻿
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sweetest photos together

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sweetest photos together
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sweetest photos together

1/32
Photo: © Getty Images
1/32

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice are the best of friends, and the Queen's granddaughters have often spoken about their incredibly close bond - which some could say rival the Kardashian sisters'! The siblings who are only 19 months apart in age have always been extremely close, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world." After their joint appearance at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, HELLO! are taking a look back at some of their sweetest sister moments…

May 2019: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York are pictured arriving at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019. The pair, who made a surprise appearance alongside their grandmother and cousin Prince Harry, both rocked formal midi dresses and chic Alice bands for the special afternoon.

elephant charity
Photo: © Getty Images
2/32

May 2019: The siblings were spotted in earlier in the month attending a private viewing of the Animal Ball Art Show in support of Elephant Family, a wildlife charity that the pair are huge supporters of. Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also snapped at the event, keeping the York sisters company.

wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/32

October 2018: Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in October 2018 but the standout photo of the whole ceremony was this one of Princess Beatrice helping her newly married sister into an Aston Martin after their reception. Princess Andrew, Jack and Beatrice were all there to help the bride as she excited Royal Lodge!

ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
4/32

June 2018: The siblings look extremely regal in this photo on their way to attend day three of Royal Ascot in June 2018. The Princesses were joined by their aunt Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence in the carriage.

we uk day
Photo: © Getty Images
5/32

March 2018: The pair here are snapped sharing a laugh at the We Day UK at Wembley Arena in March 2018, a charity that works to alleviate the root cause of poverty in nine countries around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also at the event to celebrate a year of action that transformed communities. We love this photo as it looks like the siblings have forgotten that they are on a stage in front of thousands when they shared this chuckle! 

Photo: © Rex
6/32

June 2017: Matching in florals, Eugenie and Beatrice rode in the Trooping the Colour parade on their way to Buckingham Palace. 

eugenie
7/32

April 2017: Eugenie and Beatrice wore their Sunday best for Easter with their family including Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
8/32

June 2016: Hat's some serious style! Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice stepped out for 'Ladies Day' at Royal Ascot.
 

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
9/32

June 2016: Beatrice and Eugenie, bottom left, join in for a very special Royal Family photo taken by dad Prince Andrew during the special street party outside Buckingham Palace in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's official 90th birthday.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
10/32

May 2016: Princess Beatrice got behind the lens to take a snap of her sis and garden designer Juliet Sargeant at the show.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
11/32

December 2015: An umbrella for two! Beatrice and Eugenie stuck close together as they made their way into church on Christmas.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
12/32

June 2015: That Royal Ascot day is sure suspenseful! Both sisters had the same reaction to whatever was happening down below.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
13/32

September 2011: Glittering sisters Eugenie and Beatrice attended an event celebrating Freddie Mercury's 65th birthday.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
14/32

June 2011:The royal siblings spent a day at the Royal Ascot.

 

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
15/32

December 2009: The York ladies made their way to Los Angeles and attended the premiere for Young Victoria at the Grove.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/32

 November 2017: The royal sisters stepped out with matching Louis Vuitton bags to the high-end fashion brand's celebration of British Vogue's December issue. The duo also coordinated in similar floral patterns for the evening out in Mayfair.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/32

April 2017: The sisters joined their mom Sarah Ferguson at the launch of The Ned, London in coordinating ensembles. 

Photo: © Getty Images
18/32

June 2016: The young Princesses again showed off their contrasting fashion choices at a National Service of Thanksgiving during the 90th birthday celebrations for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
19/32

July 2014: The sisters spent a day together while attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
20/32

June 2012: The sisters were certainly coordinated in their purple and blue outfits for the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

euegnie
Photo: © Getty Images
21/32

June 2012: The princesses supported their grandmother during her first official event of the Diamond Jubilee.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
22/32

June 2010: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice helped auction off items at the Elephant Parade auction in aid of The Elephant Family at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
23/32

May 2016: The royal pair joined forces to entertain guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party for 'The Not Forgotten Association'.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
24/32

May 2016: Another chance for some sister bonding at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, England.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
25/32

March 2016: The sisters spent Easter weekend with their family, accompanying their father, Prince Andrew, and their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
26/32

June 2014: The girls rode with their uncle, Prince of Wales, on day one of the Royal Ascot.

eugenie
Photo: © Rex
27/32

June 2013: Prince Andrew and his daughters were certainly enjoying their time together during the Trooping of the Colour.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
28/32

November 2012: The fashionable siblings went with their mother Sarah Ferguson to a dinner celebrating designer Valentino in London.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
29/32

June 2011: Eugenie and Beatrice hung with their father Prince Andrew during Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
30/32

March 2011: Eugenie credits both her mother and sister as being her best friends. The trio spent an evening together at the Children in Crisis fundraiser.

eugenie and beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
31/32

January 1995: My how they've grown! Twenty years later, Eugenie, Beatrice, Harry and William are as close as can be. Here, they were playing in the snow during a family trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
32/32

June 2012: Princess Eugenie joined her sister and Prince Harry during the London Olympics.

