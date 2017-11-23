Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sweetest photos together

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice are the best of friends, and the Queen's granddaughters have often spoken about their incredibly close bond - which some could say rival the Kardashian sisters'! The siblings who are only 19 months apart in age have always been extremely close, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world." After their joint appearance at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, HELLO! are taking a look back at some of their sweetest sister moments…
May 2019: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York are pictured arriving at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019. The pair, who made a surprise appearance alongside their grandmother and cousin Prince Harry, both rocked formal midi dresses and chic Alice bands for the special afternoon.