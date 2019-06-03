President Donald Trump visits the UK: Get the live updates

﻿
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have landed in the UK for a State Visit 

donald-trump-air-force-one
Photo: © Getty Images
President Donald Trump touched down in the UK on Monday morning for a highly controversial visit. The President of the United States of America and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, will be spending two days in Britain, just one year after visiting for an official visit in July 2018. 

READ: Why Melania Trump may choose not to curtsy to the Queen on state visit

During their visit, Donald and Melania will be officially welcomed by the Queen along with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the Buckingham Palace Garden before enjoying a lunch at the palace and a visit to the Picture Gallery, which will showcase items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection. The President will then be joined by the Duke of York for a visit to Westminster Abbey ahead of a State Banquet in the evening, where they will be joined by Prince William and Kate.

donald-trump-helicopter
Photo: © Getty Images
Donald landed at Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s Residence at the UK, where he will be staying for the duration of his visit. President Obama and President Clinton both stayed at Buckingham Palace during their official State Visits, however, the move doesn't appear to be a snub, but because the Palace is currently undergoing extensive renovations.  

the-mall-state-visit-trump
Photo: © PA
Shortly ahead of arriving in the UK, Donald caused a stir on Twitter by criticising the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, writing: "@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me. Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!"

A spokesperson for Sadiq responded: "This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States." 

donald-trump-arrives-buckingham-palace
Photo: © PA
Donald and his wife Melania arrived at Buckingham Palace on Marine One, where they were welcomed by Prince Charles and Camilla on the grounds of the palace. His arrival was shortly followed by a double gun salute in nearby Green Park, while soldiers from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery led horses pulling six First World War-era field guns, into place in order to fire 82 blank artillery rounds at 10-second intervals.

donald-trump-and-prince-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and Camilla warmly greeted the President and Melania as they left the helicopter. While Camilla and Melania chatted to one another while making their way to the Palace, Charles and Donald walked ahead to where the Queen was waiting to greet the US President. 

 

melania-trump-arrive-buckingham-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
Donald has previously said that his visit to the UK will be "very important". Ahead of his visit, he said: "There's a lot going on in the UK and I'm sure it's going to work out very well for them. As you know, they want to do trade with the United States and I think there's an opportunity for a very big trade deal at some point in the near future, and we'll see how that works out."

donald-trump-and-the-queen
Photo: © PA
The Queen gave the President a warm smile and shook his hand upon greeting him, before turning to greet Melania, who similarly shoot Her Majesty's hand rather than curtsy. The group went through the Bow Room where the Queen introduced the couple to senior members of her household, while Donald also introduced members of his entourage. 

melania-trump-with-charles-camilla
Photo: © PA
The group inspected the Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome. After landing in the UK, Donald and Melania had two hours of rest time before heading to Buckingham Palace, where the President tweeted about CNN's news coverage. He wrote: "Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?"

the-queen-smiles-trumps
Photo: © PA
Melania looked chic and stylish for the historic engagement in a white pencil dress with a black sash waist and a matching wide rimmed hat. Meanwhile, the Queen wore a muted jade, grey and dusty pink Stuart Parvin ensemble with a natching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan. She also wore a stunning emerald, diamond and pearl drop brooch. 

donald-trump-inspecting-guards
Photo: © Getty Images
During Donald's morning visit to the Palace, protesters have already begun to gather around the gates of Buckingham Palace to object to the controversial visit. 76-year-old Auriel Glanville told PA: "Donald Trump is a climate change denier. He's a very dangerous man. He's not listening to any of the scientists or David Attenborough that climate change is being caused by human activity... Climate change is at the top of the agenda and he's not addressing that." 

ivanka-and-husband-watch-donald-trump-arrive
Photo: © Rex
Meanwhile, Donald's family had already arrived at the Palace, and Ivanka and Donald Jr Trump could be spotted from an upstairs window as they oversaw their father's arrival. Like the Duchess of Cornwall and Melania Trump, Ivanka appears to have opted for a white outfit for the historic occasion. 

royals-and-trump--inspecting-the-Guard-of-Honour
Photo: © PA
The group watched the ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace ahead of going inside for a private lunch with just Donald, Melania, the Queen and her grandson, Prince Harry. Later, Prince William and Kate will join them for a state banquet dinner.  

the-queen-looking-at-donald-trump
Photo: © PA
