30 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton's best meet-and-greet moments

Kate Middleton's best meet-and-greet moments
Kate Middleton's best meet-and-greet moments

Excited crowds greet the Duchess of Cambridge everywhere she goes, from hospital visits to official royal tours around the world, in countries including India, Canada and Australia. The Duchess loves to mingle with well-wishers during what's called a "walkabout" - a royal meet-and-greet where members of the public have the chance to get to talk to the royal family.

And while Kate loves getting a chance to meet royal fans, her talkative style has become the source of some good-natured family teasing. "There's a real art to walkabouts, everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting," she once said in a TV interview. "I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

Here is a gallery of meet-and-greet moments that we think prove that Kate is doing just fine!

kate-middleton-belfast-laura-ann
Photo: © Getty Images
2/30

Kate Middleton met super royal fan Laura-Ann and her two-year-old son George during a walkabout at the Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2019. Laura-Ann later recalled their conversation, revealing that Kate had told her that George had a "cool name", while referring to her daughter Charlotte as "Lottie."

kate-middleton-new-zealand-bear
Photo: © Getty Images
3/30

Kate showed just how down-to-earth she is during her royal tour of New Zealand, when she reached down - impressively in her heels - to pick up a teddy bear that had fallen on the floor.

kate-middleton-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
4/30

Kate bonded with an adorable fan during a walkabout at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital in February 2012.

5/30

The Duchess of Cambridge was presented with flowers upon her arrival to East Anglia's Children's Hospices facilities in Quidenham by Nell Cork, whose brother Finnbar died at age five. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
6/30

Animated Kate reacted to receiving a stuffed animal from a royal fan in Canada after disembarking the Pacific Grace ship in Victoria Harbour. 

Photo: © Getty Images
7/30

The stylish mum-of-two crouched down to talk to a young girl during her visit to the Cridge Centre for the Family on the final day of her family's 2016 royal tour of Canada. 

Photo: © Getty Images
8/30

Kate looked characteristically chic as she received a flowers from Evie Farmer during a visit to the Keech Hospice Care in Luton.

9/30

Kate let out a laugh as she met children holding cut-out masks of herself and other royal family members at the National Football Museum in Manchester. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
10/30

The Duchess graciously accepted a bouquet of flowers from a young girl during her visit to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia New Welcome Centre in Vancouver, Canada. 

Photo: © Getty Images
11/30

During the royal tour of Canada in 2011, Kate received a lesson in lacrosse from a new friend in Yellowknife.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/30

"Are these for me?" Kate shared a giggle with crowds outside of the CRI Stockton Recovery Service when this adorable little girl, two-year-old Lola, refused to let go of her daffodils.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/30

Kate fit right in with the crowds of cowboys and cowgirls at the 2011 Calgary Stampede in Canada.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
14/30

The Duchess of Cambridge has become a selfie queen thanks to the hundreds of photos she's posed in. Here she snaps a picture with a well-wisher in Alberta, Canada.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
15/30

While visiting the Naomi House Children's Hospice in 2011, Kate had a blast catching up with local school children.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/30

Kate was inundated with flowers and happy faces when she visited Barlby Primary School in London in 2015.
17/30

The Duchess was greeted by a long line of kids holding up signs in support of Children's Mental Health week at the Place2Be Big Assembly with Heads Together in London. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
18/30

The Duke of Cambridge's wife shook hands with young kids while visiting the Pan Bari agricultural village in Kaziranga National Park during her royal tour of India and Bhutan. 

Photo: © Getty Images
19/30

The stylish royal chatted with schoolchildren as she arrived to the Mauritshuis Gallery during a solo visit to the the Hague, Netherlands. 

Photo: © Getty Images
20/30

The Duchess made a silly face as she met locals at the Main Street Party in Whitehorse, Canada. 

Photo: © Getty Images
21/30

After spending some time at the Northside Center for Child Development in New York City, Kate took some time to chat with a group of kids who were especiallly excited to see her.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
22/30

Before departing the Fostering Network headquarters in London, Kate spoke to little ones who had lined up to give her flowers.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
23/30

This young spectator knows her royal trivia! Kate was delighted to receive a toy corgi, Queen Elizabeth's fave dog breed, while on a meet-and-greet in Strathearn, Scotland, in 2014.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
24/30

Accompanied by her husband Prince William, Kate greeted well-wishers gathered outside of Dundee's Rep Theatre in Scotland.

Photo: © Getty Images
25/30

Dressed in silk Beulah London, the Duchess charmed those fans during her visit to the KLCC garden in Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: © Getty Images
26/30

Local school children were excited to see the Duchess of Cambridge in March 2016, when the royal officially opened the new EACH charity thrift shop in Norfolk, England.

Photo: © Getty Images
27/30

Kate was showered with gifts during a meet-and-greet at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, Australia, in 2014.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
28/30

Two months before she welcomed daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge mingled with crowds outside of the Turner Contemporary gallery in the English seaside town of Margate.

kate-middleton-belfast
Photo: © Getty Images
29/30

During a walkabout in Belfast, maternal Kate bonded with fans of all ages, and sweetly reached out to shake hands with a cute baby. 

kate-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
30/30

Someone in the crowds had made Kate laugh in hysterics during her walkabout at the King's Cup Regatta in May. 

