Kate Middleton's best meet-and-greet moments

You might like...
-
Royals do retail therapy: all the times the royal family have hit the shops
-
When royals lose their temper, from the Queen to Kate Middleton
-
Royals who take photography into their own hands: Take a look at their photos
-
How royal couples met – From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to the Queen
-
Every single photo of Princess Charlotte - from her first steps to famous royal wave
See how Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte has grown in a photo gallery of all of her cutest pictures to date.