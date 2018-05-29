﻿
32 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

CLON --- Royals do retail therapy: all the times the royal family have hit the shops

We love a bargain hunter!

...
CLON --- Royals do retail therapy: all the times the royal family have hit the shops
You're reading

CLON --- Royals do retail therapy: all the times the royal family have hit the shops

1/32
Next

X Factor star reveals she wants to go on Strictly Come Dancing
sainsburys
Photo: © Getty Images
1/32

The royal family look incredible at every event, stunning in glitzing tiaras and dazzling earrings, but when it comes down shopping, the royals are more like us than you think – they enjoy it just as much as the next person and love a bargain! From Kate Middleton thrift shopping to the Queen using a self-checkout in Sainsburys, check out these royals hitting the aisles! Perhaps you'll bump into them next time you are doing your weekly shop?

The Queen marked 150 years of Sainsbury's in May 2019, with a visit to their pop-up shop where she was taken on an experience to discover the evolution of British shopping, before the 93-year-old went on to use a self-checkout.

meghan and harry shopping
Photo: © Getty Images
2/32

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured here at the official opening of the citizen's supermarket and community café in Birkenhead in January 2019. The supermarket allows local families to buy their weekly shopping at a discounted price and provides advice for debt, budgeting and cooking.

the queen shopping
Photo: © Getty Images
3/32

Her Majesty is pictured here admiring a display of hats at a Fenwick department in Bracknell in October 2018. The visit was part of the town's plan to revamp the centre into a fantastic shopping and leisure destination.

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS...

waitrose
Photo: © Getty Images
4/32

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are pictured here in Waitrose peering into some food hampers during their visit to the supermarket in 2016. It is no shock that the royals were pictured in this shop as Waitrose became the first supermarket chain to be granted a Royal Warrant by the Queen in 2002. Hilariously, the Duke of Edinburgh appears to have taken a shining to the cheese – who can blame him?

king
Photo: © Getty Images
5/32

That looks good! While King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands chatted with vendors, wife Queen Maxima was checking out the fresh products at the Rome concept store EATALY during the third day of a royal state visit to Italy on June 22, 2017. 

READ MORE: Prince George helps Prince William and Kate Middleton at home in the sweetest way

queen in waitrose
Photo: © Instagram
6/32

During an October 2016 visit to Poundbury, a new urban development on the edge of Dorchester, England, Queen Elizabeth popped into local supermarket to meet with staff and check out the locally sourced produce. 

Autumn philips
Photo: © Getty Images
7/32

If the hat fits, buy it! Isla Phillips tried on an oversized chapeau with her mother Autumn Phillips and older sister Savannah Phillips at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2014.

duchess of cornwall
8/32

Perhaps purchasing for her grandchildren? The Duchess of Cornwall visited the children's clothing section of the trades stands during the 2015 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Tatiana Casiraghi
Photo: © Getty Images
9/32

A close friend of the Missoni family, Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi couldn't miss the chance to peruse the looks at the fashion house's new Paris boutique in 2015. The Monaco royal made the visit during Fashion Week.

princess victoria
10/32

On May 30, 2017, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark checked out organic grocery store Paradiset in Stockholm. 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Photo: © Getty Images
11/32

Shopping buddies! Queen Mathilde of Belgium (left) and Queen Rania of Jordan (right) paid a visit to Bruges' The Chocolate Line shop in 2016.

kate middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
12/32

Stocking up on socks! Kate Middleton isn't one to let her feet get cold. The Duchess of Cambridge was snapped shopping during the second day of the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2005 .

duchess of cornwall
Photo: © Getty Images
13/32

Saving the planet, one shopping bag at a time. The Duchess of Cornwall was gifted an eco canvas bag after visiting the the 999 Club in London back in 2009.

queen mathilde
Photo: © Getty Images
14/32

You can never have too many royal jewels. Queen Mathilde of Belgium window shopped rings at a jewelry store during a 2007 promotional event in Hong Kong.

princess diana
Photo: © Getty Images
15/32

Princess Diana didn't need a PA to do her groceries for her. Like most moms, the royal strolled her cart through a supermarket during a visit to Solihull in 1990.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite foods: what the Duchess likes to eat

her majesty and prince philip
Photo: © Getty Images
16/32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip popped into an H&M store, while touring the redeveloped King Edward Court Shopping Centre in 2008.

her majesty
Photo: © Getty Images
17/32

A jar of joy! Queen Elizabeth II beamed during her visit to Piccadily's Fortnum and Mason store in 2012, where she was shown jars of preserves.

prince charles and camila
Photo: © Getty Images
18/32

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall checked out the new London Tech Hub with the British Fashion Council's Caroline Rush and Yoox Net-a-Porter's Federico Marchetti at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices in May 2018. 

kate
Photo: © Getty Images
19/32

Kate Middleton and Prince Daniel of Sweden check out a leather jacket during a visit to department store NK in Stockholm. The royals were opening a special interactive exhibition of UK design and brands during William and Kate's royal visit to Sweden in January 2018.

princess charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
20/32

We would take one of everything! In her sequined dress, Princess Charlene of Monaco sparkled like the jewels on display as designer Lorenz Baumer showed her some gorgeous pieces at the Louis Vuitton boutique opening in Paris on July 3, 2012.

kate
Photo: © Getty Images
21/32

Kate Middleton knows you should always try before you buy. Prince William's wife popped on a Boden hat, while touring a new EACH charity shop in 2016.

charles and camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
22/32

Were Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla planning a warm-weather vacation? The Prince of Wales looked like he had some questions for Nora Swimwear founder Ashley Lemmon during a visit to Ottowa's Shopify during a three-day trip to Canada on July 1, 2017.

queen maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
23/32

During a visit to Da Lat, Vietnam, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands headed to a grocery store that also offers banking services for women so they can save and transfer easily money by their phone, and also provides small loans for entrepreneurs. 

queen letizia
24/32

In May 2017, Queen Letizia of Spain helped inaugurate Madrid's book fair along with husband King Felipe VI (not pictured). Among the tomes the parents of two took home with them were Princesas Dragón: El Misterio del Huevo Dorado (Dragon Princesses: The Mystery of the Golden Egg) and Edward Ross' graphic novel for teens, Filmish. According to local press, in all the royal couple picked up around 50 books – most of them given as gifts from the some 20 stands they visited, despite the fact the king and queen insisted on paying. 

crown princess mary of denmark
Photo: © Getty Images
25/32

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark admired clothing during her official visit to Canada in 2014.

her majesty
Photo: © Getty Images
26/32

Perhaps they offer a royal discount? Queen Elizabeth chatted with salespeople during a shopping trip to the Trade Stands at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire. 

crown princess victoria of sweden
Photo: © Getty Images
27/32

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden checked out the Balmain capsule collection for retailer H&M in Lima, Peru.

prince charles
Photo: © Getty Images
28/32

Prince Charles browsed the socks section during an outing to Westfield's Marks and Spencer.

duchess of cornwall
Photo: © Getty Images
29/32

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the lingerie department of Marks and Spencer in 2009 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the first store opening in the global chain.

prince charles
Photo: © Getty Images
30/32

No royal checkout lane here! Prince Charles left Waitrose supermarket in 2011 with a bag filled with produce.

princess anne
31/32

Princess Anne kept cozy in a furry hat as she looked around the clothing stalls at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2014.

READ MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding cake recipe from her baker Fiona Cairns

Photo: © Getty Images
32/32

Fashion advice is always welcome. Queen Mathilde of Belgium (right) listened to a woman as they browsed a rack of clothing at MicroStart, which is a project that helps people wanting to start an activity with micro lending.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...