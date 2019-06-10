10 reasons why we love Prince Philip

﻿
Happy 98th Birthday, Prince Philip! For more than 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh has been the Queen’s closest confidant and Consort. From his earliest days in Greece to his retirement at Sandringham, we round up 10 of the things we love the most about Her Majesty’s husband. Click through the gallery to see them!

Photo: © Getty Images

1. He was born in Greece

The Duke of Edinburgh was born Prince Philip of Greece on the island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, but he abandoned his Greek titles in order to become a naturalized British subject and marry Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: © Getty Images

2. He's very sporty

At school, the prince – a born athlete – showed his athletic prowess and soon won the captaincy of both the hockey and cricket teams. Later in life, he was an avid polo player and sailor.

Photo: © Getty Images

3. He’s an animal lover

Prince Philip was president of both the Zoological Society of London (1960-1977) and the World Wildlife Fund (1981-1996). His son, Prince Charles, and grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are following in his footsteps with their ongoing dedication to conservation efforts.

Photo: © Getty Images

4. He meets cool people

From world leaders to actors, musicians and athletes, the Prince has had the opportunity to meet some of the most important people of the 20th and 21st century who have influenced modern culture.

Photo: © Getty Images

5. He's very well travelled

He and the Queen have visited more than 116 different countries during her reign.

Photo: © Getty Images

6. He’s a ‘great’ grandpa

The Duke has eight grandchildren: Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Lord Severn.

He also has eight great-grandchildren: Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall and Archie Harrison.

Photo: © Getty Images

7. He never quits

After being told he could no longer play polo because of arthritis, Prince Philip took up the sport of carriage driving.

“I am getting old, my reactions are getting slower, and my memory is unreliable, but I have never lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside,” he said of his new passion.

“I have been fortunate to have had longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated staff and while I can still cope with the challenges which carriage driving presents me with.”

Photo: © Getty Images

8. He loves country life

When relaxing at the royal Estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, the Duke has been known to indulge in hunting, riding and even barbecuing!

Photo: © Getty Images

9. He's a snappy dresser

While Philip has retired from royal duties, when he attends engagements, he still arrives impeccably suited up for the occasion. He’s known for his top hat and tails at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and has sported handsome fedoras while carriage driving in recent years.

Photo: © Getty Images

10. He’s been at the Queen’s side for more than 70 years

In a speech to mark their Golden Wedding anniversary she said: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Photo; © Getty Images

