All the times the Queen's youngest family members have perfected their royal wave

prince-louis-waving-at-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
From an early age, the youngest members of the royal family are taught about life in the Firm, whether that means going on tours abroad at just a few months old, to learning about their duty to the Queen and country. But they also pick up another skill pretty quickly – how to do a royal wave! Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already mastered the art of the royal wave, learning from their great-grandmother the Queen. And on Saturday at Trooping the Colour, their baby brother Prince Louis showed that he too is a fast learner. Take a look at the cutest royal waves of all time…

Prince Louis

In June 2019, Louis made his debut at Trooping the Colour in London. Prince William and Kate's youngest child joined the royal family in celebrating the Queen's official birthday, making an adorable appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Louis, who was 14 months old, waved so hard he nearly knocked his mum's hat off, prompting Kate to burst into fits of laughter.

kate-middleton-looking-at-prince-louis-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Louis

As they were turned around to go back inside, Kate was seen asking her little boy, "Shall we wave bye bye?"

prince-harry-waving-at-nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

How cute does Harry look on his first day of nursery? The royal youngster, who was three years, sweetly carried a bag that was almost as big as him.

prince-george-waving-at-birth
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

He was only one day old, but the future King treated well-wishers to a royal wave outside the Lindo Wing in July 2013.

baby-prince-william-waving
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

At an official photocall with his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, William looked super sweet wrapped up in a snowsuit.

princess-anne-waving
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

How sweet does curly-haired Anne look back in 1954? The Queen, her sister Princess Margaret and her two elder children were returning to London after their summer holiday in Balmoral.

prince-william-at-school-waving
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

Back in January 1987, four-year-old William looked excited on his first day of school.

prince-george-and-princess-charlotte-waving-from-window
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Louis copied his older sister Princess Charlotte, waving to crowds from Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour 2019.

princess-charlotte-and-the-queen-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and Princess Charlotte

William and Kate's only daughter Charlotte has learnt from the best! At Trooping the Colour in 2018, Charlotte, then three, was pictured looking over to her Gan-Gan and copying the Queen's royal wave to perfection.

lady-louise-windsor-waving-at-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor

Prince Harry took the lead during the carriage procession at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, encouraging his cousin Lady Louise Windsor to wave to the crowds.

prince-charles-waving-at-parents
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

The future King waved to his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, when he was three years old.

prince-george-waving
Prince George

A double wave from Prince George during the Cambridges' tour of Canada in 2016.

princess-charlotte-waving-outside-lindo-wing
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Just moments before she went inside the Lindo Wing to meet her baby brother Prince Louis, Charlotte turned around to the press and gave them one last wave.

prince-andrew-waving-at-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew 

Trooping the Colour in 1964 was a particularly special time. The Queen presented her youngest child, Prince Edward, to the world when the baby was three months old, while big brother Prince Andrew copied his parents and waved.

