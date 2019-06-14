Best royal hugs - from Prince Harry to Meghan Markle

For most, a hug is a completely normal way to express affection, but not for royals when they're out and about on an official engagement. It's rare for a member of the Queen's family to embrace in public as they're technically working, but every now and then, the royals decide that rules are there to be broken. They know that actions speak louder than words and sometimes a warm embrace is the only way to effectively communicate how they are feeling, especially in times of sadness or celebration. So, HELLO! have put together a gallery of our favourite pictures of royals opening their arms wide to members of the public.
One of the sweetest pictures from the gallery is this one of the Duchess of Cambridge hugging a young girl in Berlin, when Kate was visiting Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Note the fact this girl's face paint matches Kate's outfit!