The royal family's most memorable moments from Ascot – see photos

With Royal Ascot returning on Tuesday, racegoers will no doubt flock to the summer spectacular to watch the royal procession, before witnessing some of the world's finest racehorses in action. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the British royal family from over the years, including Prince Harry and Meghan's stunning debut in 2018 and Princess Diana's visit to the race ground just weeks before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. But let's start with the hilarious moment the Countess of Wessex nearly fell on top of the Duchess of Cambridge as she boarded the carriage. The ladies managed to laugh it off in style, of course!
The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge, 2017
Sophie and Kate's visit to Ascot started off with a stumble, when Prince Edward's wife lost her balance and nearly fell into Kate's arms as she boarded their carriage. The royals looked shocked before breaking into fits of laughter. Prince William, meanwhile, could be seen chuckling in the background. Here, the royals are pictured laughing off the mishap and looking more composed after the small incident.