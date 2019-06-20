Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like the picture of happiness as she joined Prince William at Royal Ascot earlier this week. Dressed in a stunning pale blue Elie Saab ensemble, the 37-year-old royal appeared to be in great spirits during the outing. Royal watchers noticed how, on several occasions, Kate was seen bursting into fits of giggles whilst mingling with fellow race-goers. So here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of our favourite moments of Kate looking happier than ever - take a look through our gallery below...
Pictured here at Ascot, the Duchess made a triumphant return to the annual proceedings. During last year's sporting event, the mum-of-three was on maternity leave after welcoming Prince Louis to the world. This year, she looked fabulous as she chatted away with her husband and his cousins, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie.