Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 7 unbreakable relationship rules

You've found 'the One', now how do you make the love last, especially in the tiring first years with babies? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can teach us a lot about how to achieve that happily ever after.
1. SWEET GESTURES KEEP THE ROMANCE ALIVE
From buying her favourite peonies to matching his 'n' hers bracelets, Prince Harry constantly comes up with thoughtful ideas to celebrate their love.
Meghan has been seen wearing a new silver pavé band alongside her wedding and engagement rings, possibly a gift to mark the birth of little Archie. And when her friends gave her presents in New York for their baby, Meghan waited until she got home to share the excitement of opening them with her husband.
The couple also have terms of endearment for each other – he calls her Meg, while she’s been heard tenderly referring to him as "my love".