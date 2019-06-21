﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 7 unbreakable relationship rules

They married last year

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 7 unbreakable relationship rules
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 7 unbreakable relationship rules

1/7
Next

Kensington Palace releases sweet throwback picture of Prince William on his 37th birthday
meghan-markle-harry-hugging
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

You've found 'the One', now how do you make the love last, especially in the tiring first years with babies? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can teach us a lot about how to achieve that happily ever after.

1. SWEET GESTURES KEEP THE ROMANCE ALIVE

From buying her favourite peonies to matching his 'n' hers bracelets, Prince Harry constantly comes up with thoughtful ideas to celebrate their love.

Meghan has been seen wearing a new silver pavé band alongside her wedding and engagement rings, possibly a gift to mark the birth of little Archie. And when her friends gave her presents in New York for their baby, Meghan waited until she got home to share the excitement of opening them with her husband.

The couple also have terms of endearment for each other – he calls her Meg, while she’s been heard tenderly referring to him as "my love".

meghan-markle-date-nights
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

2. DATE NIGHT IS SACRED

Their every move is closely followed, but the duo have become experts in avoiding the spotlight to enjoy private time together – we still don't even know where they honeymooned. Now that they're parents it will be even more important for them to carve out time together.

Weeks before Archie arrived they slipped out to see Tina: The Musical in London and had a babymoon in Heckfield Place, an exclusive Hampshire hotel, where suites are up to £10,000 per night.

prince-harry-and-meghan-together-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

3. THE COUPLE THAT LAUGHS TOGETHER, STAYS TOGETHER

Harry and Meghan's relationship is built on fun and laughter. Even when being interviewed by the BBC, the couple larked around, teasing each other and sharing jokes. Interviewer Mishal Husain said you could "see the bond between them – it’s there in the body language".

For more rules, keep clicking through...

meghan-markle-harry-and-archie
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

4. RISE TO THE CHALLENGES AND CELEBRATE EACH NEW CHAPTER

The royal family's newest star pairing have taken the challenges in their stride, always leaning on each other for support through the tough times. They powered through a tour of Australia and New Zealand while Meghan was expecting and then moved house weeks before the birth. Now they're revelling in the joy of becoming a family.

prince-harry-meghan-markle-stage
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

5. SING YOUR PARTNER'S PRAISES

In Harry's first appearance on becoming a dad he praised Meghan, telling the media: "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife." Meanwhile, she was keen to tell well-wishers that "she has the two best guys in the world".

meghan-markle-mothers-day
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

6. HONOUR THE PAST

The pair often find ways to pay tribute to his dearly missed mother, such their as Mother's Day post which referenced Diana and their engagement appearance in a garden dedicated to her memory.

The wedding invite to Harry's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy is another sign that Meghan embraces her husband's past.

meghan-with-the-inlaws
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

7. DISCOVER YOUR PARTNER'S WORLD

Fitting in with your in-laws can be a challenge whoever they are, but it's even more daunting when they're Britain’s most titled dynasty. As a new royal and a recent arrival to Britain, Meghan had to learn protocol and customs that were completely foreign to her. But she's proved a hit with the Queen, Prince Charles and his wife, who have a soft spot for the woman who has made Harry so happy. "America's loss is our gain," says Camilla.

To celebrate Archie's arrival and Harry and Meghan's amazing first year of marriage HELLO! has published a Special Collectors' Edition. With beautiful photos of the couple who have taken the world by storm, expert commentary and coverage of Meghan's fashion, beauty tricks and lifestyle, the 132-page issue is one that readers will treasure. Don't miss our special edition on sale now!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...