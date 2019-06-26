Royals and their lookalike relatives – from Princess Charlotte to Princess Diana

You might like...
-
All the times the royals have bent the rules for their children
-
When royal babies and children get the giggles – see the sweet photos
They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are...
-
Royal naughty moments: from Prince Harry to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
All the times the Queen's youngest family members have perfected their royal wave
-
Princess Eugenie, Autumn Phillips and Zara Tindall lead the royals at Ascot Ladies' Day