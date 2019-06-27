﻿
17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When royals take Wimbledon – best photos of the fashion, the cheering and the surprise moments

1/17
kate-middleton-prince-william-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

Wimbledon is always a highlight of the summer for members of the royal family. Fans are guaranteed to catch a glimpse of certain royal tennis lovers cheering on their favourite players from the stands – most notably the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also likely to make an appearance, while the Duchess of Sussex is usually spotted backing her close friend Serena Williams.

But it's not just an exciting sporting event. It's also the perfect time for the royals to show off their summer style, mingle with other famous faces and indulge in Wimbledon traditions like drinking Pimm's and eating strawberries and cream. Take a look at some of the best moments in royal Wimbledon history…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016, a patronage that the Queen passed on to her. Kate has always been a regular at Wimbledon, attending as a child with the Middleton family, but now she has pride of place in the Royal Box. Kate's facial expressions are priceless, and she gets as anxious as the rest of us!

kate-middleton-william-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

The mother-of-three usually attends with her husband Prince William, and the pair are often spotted having a giggle in the stands.

zara-mike-tindall-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall are also regular attendees. Here they are showing their support for Andy Murray in 2013 at the men's singles final.

duchess-of-cornwall-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla got the Wimbledon whites memo, looking chic in a summer frock and straw hat. We love those tortoiseshell sunglasses!

kate-middleton-and-meghan-markle-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex

Kate and Meghan made a joint appearance at Wimbledon in 2018, just two months after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding. The mum-of-three looked radiant in a polka-dot Jenny Packham dress while her sister-in-law Meghan was ultra-chic in a Ralph Lauren ensemble – a crisp striped shirt and wide-legged cream trousers. Meghan carried a handbag by Altuzzara, Illesteva sunnies and a Maison Michel Panama hat.

prince-william-and-kate-middleton-shock-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

It's hard not to get swept up in the action!

countess-of-wessex-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also showed her shock and disappointment back in 2013.

lady-gabriella-frederick-windsor-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Ella and Freddie attended with their parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2018, having fun snapping photos of each other during the breaks.

princess-eugenie-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Princess Eugenie

The younger of the York sisters looked pretty in pink, teaming her dress with a smart white blazer.

princess-beatrice-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Princess Beatrice

Eugenie's older sister Beatrice always looks in high spirits at Wimbledon.

prince-william-reaction-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Prince William

The future King couldn't help show his anger and disappointment – we wonder what he's like watching the footie!

kate-and-princess-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Michael of Kent

Kate greeted the Queen's cousin-in-law with a kiss as they took their seats in the Royal Box.

lady-frederick-windsor-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

Freddie and his wife Sophie Winkleman made a stylish pair, with the actress looking gorgeous in her Wimbledon whites.

prince-charles-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Prince Charles

The first-in-line to the throne had a ball of a time with late Strictly host Bruce Forsyth and Bruce's wife Winnie back in 2012.

the-queen-presenting-trophy-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

The Queen

When she was patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Her Majesty had the honour of meeting the winners. Here she is presenting a trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women's singles in 1977.

the-queen-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

The Queen

Turning heads in turquoise, Her Majesty greeted British tennis player Elena Baltacha in 2010.

princess-margaret-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Princess Margaret

The Queen's younger sister Margaret also did the honours in 1970, presenting Australian player Margaret Court with the women's singles trophy.

