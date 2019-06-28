Archie Harrison is the youngest royal to go on tour - see sweet pictures

﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Archie will be five months old

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal baby Archie Harrison is the youngest ever royal to go on tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring their son, who was born in May, on an official visit to South Africa for two weeks this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday. While it is not known exactly when Harry and Meghan will travel abroad, it is predicted it could be in October, which will make Archie only five months old, meaning he is the youngest royal to make official appearances during a royal tour. Archie was born on 6 May, with his parents revealing his name via a statement on their Instagram account on Wednesday 8 May. It came just a few hours after they first introduced the world to their little boy in a sweet photocall at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Let's take a look at other royals who tagged along for a royal tour at a young age…

princess-charlotte-canada-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Princess Charlotte joined her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her older brother Prince George for her first official royal tour when she was just 16 months old. The family embarked on an eight-day tour of Canada, a country they last visited a few months after their 2011 wedding. However, Charlotte and her brother were only seen on three occasions.

prince-george-australia-new-zealand-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Prince George travelled to Australia and New Zealand with his parents in 2014 when he was just nine months old. But he wasn't the only one making his debut in the countries as Kate had yet to travel to them either. The family visited a number of towns and cities across both countries, attending events that celebrated Australia's and New Zealand's success in the fields of technology, tourism, sports and the creative arts.

prince-harry-italy-visit
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Prince Harry was eight months old when he accompanied Princess Diana, Prince Charles and older brother Prince William on a tour of Italy in 1985. Harry looked adorable in his mum's arms on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice.

prince-william-New-Zealand-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Prince William was the first royal baby to go on an official overseas visit with his parents. He was just nine months old when he joined Prince Charles and Princess Diana as they embarked on their six-week-long visit to Australia and New Zealand, at his mother's request. It was also Diana's first foreign tour.

prince-charles-malta-visit
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Prince Charles still holds a strong connection to Malta where he no doubt has many fond memories of spending time as a child. Here he is with Prince Philip in 1951, just two-years-old, after landing at London Airport after a trip with his family. Just one year later his mum, Queen Elizabeth II, inherited the throne aged 25.

princess-anne-malta
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Princess Anne joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles on an official tour of Malta in 1954 when she was just four-years-old.

