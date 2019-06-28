Archie Harrison is the youngest royal to go on tour - see sweet pictures

Royal baby Archie Harrison is the youngest ever royal to go on tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring their son, who was born in May, on an official visit to South Africa for two weeks this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday. While it is not known exactly when Harry and Meghan will travel abroad, it is predicted it could be in October, which will make Archie only five months old, meaning he is the youngest royal to make official appearances during a royal tour. Archie was born on 6 May, with his parents revealing his name via a statement on their Instagram account on Wednesday 8 May. It came just a few hours after they first introduced the world to their little boy in a sweet photocall at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle. Let's take a look at other royals who tagged along for a royal tour at a young age…