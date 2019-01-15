See how the royals have dramatically changed over the past ten years

The Queen and her family have celebrated many milestones over the past ten years. Spectacular weddings, royal babies, significant anniversaries – they, and royal fans, have witnessed it all. See how the royals have changed over ten years, starting with...
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate's life has changed dramatically in the past ten years. Back in the noughties, she was a royal girlfriend who worked as an accessory buyer at Jigsaw, following a stint working for the Middletons' family business, Party Pieces.
In November 2010, she and Prince William announced their engagement, followed by a spectacular royal wedding in April 2011. Kate, who became known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge upon her marriage, gave birth to the couple's first child, Prince George, in July 2013, followed by their daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015. Kate's third baby, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018.
The Duchess supports the royal family and the Queen in her role as patron of The Royal Foundation and charities for mental health, children, sports, the arts and more.
