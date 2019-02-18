When royal ladies do the perfect curtsy from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

There are several rules the royal family have to follow, and for the women, one skill they will master over the years is the art of curtseying. It's an age-old sign of deep respect to greet the monarch with a curtsy. Sometimes, fans will see royal ladies bob down into a low curtsy and bow their head in public if they're seeing the Queen for the first time that day. Usually if they don't greet Her Majesty in this typical, respectful way, it's because they've already seen the monarch in private.
Let's take a look at the best royal curtsies, from seasoned family members including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice, to Mike Tindall even joking around…
Sarah, Duchess of York
The Duchess of York regularly makes an appearance at Royal Ascot as a guest of her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and in 2019, Sarah showed off a perfect curtsy as the Queen rode past in her carriage. The mother-of-two even gave a little wave while Andrew, stood next to her, bowed his head.
