22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When royal ladies do the perfect curtsy from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

They've mastered the skill!

Meghan Markle's eternity ring pays tribute to baby Archie in the sweetest way
sarah-ferguson-curtsy-to-the-queen
Photo: © Rex
There are several rules the royal family have to follow, and for the women, one skill they will master over the years is the art of curtseying. It's an age-old sign of deep respect to greet the monarch with a curtsy. Sometimes, fans will see royal ladies bob down into a low curtsy and bow their head in public if they're seeing the Queen for the first time that day. Usually if they don't greet Her Majesty in this typical, respectful way, it's because they've already seen the monarch in private.

Let's take a look at the best royal curtsies, from seasoned family members including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice, to Mike Tindall even joking around…

Sarah, Duchess of York

The Duchess of York regularly makes an appearance at Royal Ascot as a guest of her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and in 2019, Sarah showed off a perfect curtsy as the Queen rode past in her carriage. The mother-of-two even gave a little wave while Andrew, stood next to her, bowed his head.

kate-middleton-curtsies-at-order-of-the-garter
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate did a dainty little curtsy during the Order of the Garter service in Windsor in 2019. The mother-of-three wore a stunning white Catherine Walker coat, topped with a beautiful hat by Lock & Co.

meghan-markle-curtsy-christmas-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

Despite being heavily pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex made sure to follow strict royal protocol at Christmas in 2018. Fans were impressed when they saw the mum-to-be bob down into a low curtsy in heels. The former actress had perfected her curtsy over the past year and her public appearance outside St Mary Magdalene's church showed the fruits of her practice.

Clad in a navy ensemble, Meghan confidently clasped her hands together as she placed one leg behind the other and bent her knee. She looked totally at ease compared to her first royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2017, when her curtsy was less deep and she relied on husband Prince Harry to tell her exactly when to bow.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Naturally, Meghan appeared less confident at her first royal Christmas in 2017, when she publicly curtsied to the Queen but didn't bend down as much.

mike-tindall-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Mike Tindall

Showing his good sense of humour, the Queen's grandson-in-law Mike Tindall attempted a curtsy of his own at Royal Ascot.

kate-middleton-curtsy-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Seasoned royal Kate had the perfect greeting for the Queen at Easter 2017.

princess-beatrice-sarah-ferguson-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York held onto her daughter Princess Beatrice for support as she curtsied to the Queen at Ascot.

princess-beatrice-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice showed fans how it's done, curtsying low while keeping her balance.

princess-eugenie-curtsy-queen-mother
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

It's a respectful royal greeting she's been practising since her childhood, alongside younger sister Princess Eugenie. Adorable!

princess-diana-green-dress-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

But the royals don't always get it right! A misunderstanding back in 1993 saw Princess Diana breach protocol and curtsy to one of the dignitaries during the Malaysian state visit in London.

princess-anne-curtsy-king-felipe
Photo: © Rex
Princess Anne

Princess Anne showed her respects to her mother's counterpart, King Felipe VI of Spain.

princess-diana-king-juan-carlos
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana did the same with Felipe's father, King Juan Carlos, back in 1987.

sophie-wessex-curtsy-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

The utterly elegant Countess of Wessex perfecting her royal curtsy.

sophie-wessex-curtsy-back
Photo: © Getty Images
With a straight back and bending low, Sophie shows us how it's done.

camilla-curtsy-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall, alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, timed their curtsies to perfection as the Queen drove past them after the Order of the Garter Service in 2016.

autumn-phillips-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Autumn Phillips

Autumn Phillips holds onto her husband Peter for support as she curtsies at Ascot.

autumn-phillips-peter
Photo: © Getty Images
And again back in 2012.

Lady-Helen-Taylor-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Helen Taylor

Even the lesser-known members of the royal family, such as the Duke of Kent's daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, have mastered their curtsies.

princess-diana-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Diana curtsying at the funeral of her father, Earl Spencer, in 1992.

sophie-wessex-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex dips down to greet her mother-in-law the Queen at Ascot.

sophie-wessex-princess-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie looking like a total pro alongside Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

princess-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent shows her honed skills.

