When the royal family can't stop giggling – see the best photos

Being royal is serious business and we're used to seeing our favourite members of the royal family on their best behaviour - maintaining the utmost respect for everyone they come into contact with. But now and again they can't help losing the composure they're well known for and bursting into fits of giggles.
Some of the best photos are taken during these candid, more relaxed moments, so we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps, starting with…
The Duchess of Sussex
At Trooping the Colour in 2019, Prince George made his aunt Meghan burst out laughing as the family exited the Buckingham Palace balcony after watching the RAF flypast. George cheekily waved backwards to the crowds, instead of turning around fully, prompting Meghan to giggle at her nephew.
