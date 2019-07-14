﻿
84 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019

By Meaghan Wray and Zach Harper

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
You're reading

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019

1/84
Next

What the royals eat on Christmas Day - including an afternoon tea
Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
1/84
Duchess Kate looked so happy as she and Prince William arrived at Wimbledon for the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on July 14.

Kate wore a short baby blue crepe dress, while William opted for a grey suit with a light blue shirt underneath, subtly matching his wife. Kate also sported pearl earrings.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
2/84
Kate and William looked like they were having a blast watching the match!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
3/84
Oh, dear! Kate went through a lot of different emotions during the rollerocaster of a match!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
4/84
The match went in to five sets, and Kate seemed as full of nerves as everyone else who was watching!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
5/84
It's very rare for a tennis match to go to five sets! Kate couldn't believe it, either.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
6/84
Sophie Winkelman, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor seemed to be expressing a lot of consternation at the match, too!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
7/84
Pippa Middleton returned to Wimbledon for her third day at the championships, and looked fab in a pink dress with floral patterns. On Saturday, she sat in the Royal Box for the women's singles final with her sister Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
8/84
Carole Middleton attended July 14's events with her daughter, and looked amazing in a blue and white shirt dress by Jaeger.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
9/84
James Middleton and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet looked very fashion-forward when they arrived at Wimbledon on July 14! James looked quite naval in his blue jaket, white pants, white shirt and striped tie. Alizee chose a unique look with a red blouse, white pants with red buttons up the sides, a white belt and black-and-white flats.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
10/84
Even Kendall Jenner was at the Wimbledon men's singles final on July 14! If you're wondering who the mystery man twinning next to her is, his name is Fai Khadra.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
11/84
Benedict Cumberbath and his wife, Sophie Hunter, made an incredibly fashionable couple! Benedict rocked a powder blue suit with a white shirt and grey tie, while Sophie stunned in pink sleeveless top with floral prints, which she paired with matching pants.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
12/84
Actress Kate Beckinsale and her mother Judy Loe were on hand for the big match, too! Kate looked stunning in a white lace top and skirt, while Judy matched her with her own lace top, which she topped with a grey blazer with floral patterns.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
13/84
Claire Foy returned for her second and final day at Wimbledon, wearing a floral dress with yellow heels.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
14/84
Tom Hiddleston looked anything but low key (see what we did there?) when he arrived at Wimbledon on July 14. He looked utterly dashing in a blue suit, sky blue shirt, blue-and-white polka-dot tie and black shoes.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
15/84
Vera Wang returned for her second day at Wimbledon dressed entirely in black. She wore black leggings, a sheer black shirt, black platform sneakers, a black hat and cat-eye sunglasses.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
16/84
Duchess Kate was all smiles as she arrived at Wimbledon with chair Phillip Brook on July 13. She looked completely gorgeous in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress as she waved to fans.

Kate is due to watch Serena Williams and Simona Halep compete in the women's singles final with Duchess Meghan, who is Serena's good friend.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
17/84
Duchess Meghan looked happy and carefree as she arrived at Wimbledon wearing an outfit that looks fit for a tennis champ! She sported a white blouse, pleated cream skirt and black belt.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
18/84
The duchesses looked so pleased to see each other, and shared some laughs ahead of the match!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
19/84
The two looked very engaged in the match. We're sure Meghan was thrilled to see Serena play, despite losing to Simona.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
20/84
Kate's sister Pippa joined them for the match, which Simona won to take her first ever Wimbledon championship. Pippa looked gorgeous in a dress with blue and white floral patterns.

Photo: © Visionhaus/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
21/84
W is for Wimbledon, but it's also for wow! Catherine Zeta-Jones looked unbelievable at the courts in this floral dress with a belted tie around the waist, which she paired with white platform heels and a massive black sun hat.

Photo: © Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
22/84
Fashion maven alert! Designer Vera Wang looked extremely fashion forward when she stepped out to Wimbledon on July 13. She sported black platform sneakers, black leggings, a white tank top, black-and-grey striped sleeveless cardigan, the most epic shades of all time and a black sun hat.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
23/84
Pharrell Williams chose a casual look with a big message at Wimbledon on July 13. The rapper and pop star sported green shorts, black sneakers, a blue baseball cap and a red hoodie.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
24/84
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker looked super funky and stylish at Wimbledon on July 13! She wore a floral dress from Goat, which has been a go-to label for royals from Zara Tindall to Duchess Meghan. She wore bright Boden court heels on her feet.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
25/84
Pippa Middleton returned for her second day at Wimbledon, this time with another James in tow - her husband, James Matthews.

Pippa wore a gorgeous yellow summer dress with black polka dolts that had a v-neck cutline. She chose white sandals for the event and accessorized with a white bag and sunglasses.

James looked dapper in a navy blue jacket, sky blue shirt, gold tie, tan pants and black loafers.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
26/84
David Beckham returned to Wimbledon on July 12. He was wearing a very similar look to the day before: a cream blazer with a pin-striped shirt and a blue-and-white polka-dot tie.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
27/84
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna looked happy and stylish as they stepped out for their first Wimbledon appearance.

The actor chose a simple black suit with a blue tie and white shirt, while his wife went with a bold black skirt with golden buttons up the front.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
28/84
Jude Law and his wife Phillipa shared a laugh as they took in a match in the Royal Box. Jude looked incredibly dapper in a navy blue suit with a lighter blue pockt square, a white shirt and white tie. Phillipa looked the picture of summer in a white sundress.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
29/84
Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman stepped out for their first Wimbledon appearnace this year.

Sophie chose a tan shirt-dress with a matching belt and wedges, while frederick looked casual and stylish at once with a navy blue blazer, pink shirt, jeans, suede loafers and a panama hat.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
30/84
Princess Michael of Kent was back at Wimbledon for the second day in a row to take in another match at Centre Court. She looked equal parts casual and chic as she sat in the Royal Box, with a poorboy hat on her head. She sported a stylish sky blue and pink number and protected her eyes from the sun with shades.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
31/84
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester was also in the Royal Box on July 12. She opted for a sky blue scarf with a white blazer despite the summer heat.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
32/84
Queen on the court! Her Majesty hasn't stepped out to Wimbledon yet this year, but Claire Foy, who plays the Queen in Netflix's The Crown looked thrilled with the match she and her mother Caroline were watching in the Royal Box on July 11!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
33/84
Handsome guy! David Beckham looked dapper as usual as he stepped out to Wimbledon on July 11. He sported a tan jacket, tie with prints, blue pinstriped shirt and a black-and-white checkered pocket square. We love how he plays with multiple patterns to create something uniquely David here!

Photo: © Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
34/84
Lily Allen arrived at Wimbledon wearing some very funky and typical style! She sported chunky sandals with a dress that's a pastiche of gorgeous patterns.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
35/84
Dame Maggie Smith stepped out in simple style that included blue flats, a blue pant suit and a white T-shirt. The Downton Abbey star carried a grey purse.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
36/84
Princess Michael of Kent and Wimbledon chairperson Phillip Brook enjoyed a conversation during the match they took in at Centre Court.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
37/84
Sir Cliff Richard was back at Wimbledon for his third day at the tournament, and sported shades and yet another very unique, stylish jacket!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
38/84
Zara and Mike Tindall looked cool and casual at Wimbledon. They opted not to sit in the Royal Box, and looked like they were enjoying the match and each other's company as Mike had his arm around his wife as they took in the sights.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
39/84
Carole Middleton may be taking a page from her daughter's stylebook - or vice versa! Duchess Kate's mom stepped out for her second day at Wimbledon in a dress that very much resembled one Kate wore just a few days ago at Hampton Court Palace! Her husband Michael Middleton also joined her for the event. Carole accessorized her look with a pair of sunnies and a white hat. She carried a cream handbag.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
40/84
Anna Wintour stepped out to Wimbledon looking like the true style maven she is in a gorgeous dress with floral patterns, which she accessorized with a white belt. She wore her trademark sunnies.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
41/84
English singer and actor Elaine Paige looked like she was having quite the animated conversation with Camilla Parker Bowles at Wimbledon on July 10! Wonder what they were talking about?

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
42/84
Camilla brought a fan to keep herself cool in the summer heat.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
43/84
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Albert II of Monaco looked like they were really enjoying each other's company as they took in a game at Centre Court!

Photo: © Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
44/84
Carole couldn't believe her eyes while watching a play that happened at Centre Court!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
45/84
Neither could Sophie!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
46/84
Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor looked in love and happy to be out at Wimbledon on July 9!

Gabriella was sporting a Johanna Ortiz shirt-dress with floral espadrille sandals, while Thomas looked spiffy in a dark jacket, blue shirt, grey tie, cream coloured pants and suede shoes.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
47/84
Former Luther and The Affair star Ruth Wilson returned for her second day in a row at Wimbledon on July 9. She looked unbelievable, sporting a black-and-white striped dress with capped sleeves, which she accessorized with a red belt.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
48/84
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams's husband, was on the edge of his seat as he came out to Wimbledon to cheer her on July 9. Look at that fist pump! We want him on our team!

Photo: © Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
49/84
Rock 'n' roll legend Cliff Richard was very matchy-matchy as he stepped out to Wimbledon on July 9. He wore a turquoise suit, matching tie and pocket square.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
50/84
Pippa Middleton and her brother James looked so stylish on July 8 when they stepped out for Wimbledon!

Pippa chose a blush dress by Stella McCartney that had gold detailing around its neck with a matching hat. She accessorized with a J. Crew clutch and wore tan heels.

James looked dapper in a grey herringbone suit, blue shirt and tie and black shoes. He chose some really cool sunglasses to shade himself from the sun.

Photo: © ﻿Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
51/84
Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are among the stars due to appear at Centre Court today. Pippa and James looked thrilled to be sitting in the Royal Box for another year!

Photo: © Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
52/84
Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden and his wife, supermodel Nicole Richie stepped out looking chic and casual at once. The pop punk vocalist wore a ball cap, Adidas camouflage jacket, black jeans and sneakers, while Nicole sported a gorgeous floral maxi dress and white sneakers. She carried a white blazer.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
53/84
Style maven Anna Wintour arrived looking cool and collected in her trademark shades. She sported a pale, pleated dress and gave the thumbs up sign while at her seat.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
54/84
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams was almost entirely pink at Wimbledon on July 8 - right down to her hair! She stepped out with boyfriend Reuben Selby in a Ralph Lauren shirt-dress with white trainers and an orange bag.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
55/84
Avengers: Endgame star Tessa Thompson looked unbelievably stunning at Wimbledon on July 8! She stepped out in a white Polo by Ralph Lauren blazer, matching pants, black flats and a black-and-white pinstriped shirt. She looked effortlessly cool with a black handbag and shades.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
56/84
Outlander star Caitriona Balfe looked the picture of stylish as she stepped out to Wimbledon on July 8. The Golden Globe nominated actress wore a white blazer, patterned pleated dress and carried a Polo by Ralph Lauren bag.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
57/84
Sienna Miller was keen to take selfies from the Royal Box on July 8!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
58/84
Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones and her husband Charles Guard were also among the celebs who stepped out to Wimbledon on July 8.

Felicity looked gorgeous in a white shirt with matching wide-leg Ralph Lauren "Daria" pants. She carried a Roksanda orange box bag.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
59/84
Australian comedian Rebel Wilson looked incredible at Wimbledon on July 8! She sported a red mini dress with an A-line skirt and espadrilles for a day out at the courts, and also rocked cat-eye shades for the event. This was the second time the Cats star has attended the event since it kicked off on July 1.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
60/84
Poppy Delevingne and her husband James Cook looked chill and happy as they stepped out to Wimbledon on July 8.

Poppy sported a sleeveless Polo by Ralph Lauren dress with chic horse prints all over it.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
61/84
Ruth Wilson looked casual and cool as she stepped out to Wimbledon on July 8. The former Luther and The Affair star sported a pair of ripped jeans, brown heels and a matching suede blouse.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
62/84
Charli XCX stepped out in a floral print dress, which she topped with a clashing tartan print.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
63/84
Tessa and Ruth shared a laugh as they took in some matches in the Royal Box!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
64/84
Spice Girls star Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner were also in the royal box on July 5! Geri also looked like she was having a blast, and we love her facial expressions throughout the match!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
65/84
Killing Eve showrunner and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge was on hand and sat in the royal box at Wimbledon on July 5. She looked like she was having an incredible time!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
66/84
On July 4, Duchess Meghan marked the US Independence Day holiday by stepping out to Wimbledon to watch her good friend Serena Williams take on Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Meghan was accompanied by Genevieve Hillis, who wore a green printed dress, and Lindsay Roth, who chose a blue lace number. They're two of her oldest friends, and attended Northwestern University with her!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
67/84
The new mom chose a simple and casual outfit for the event. She wore jeans, a black-and-white pinstriped L'Agence Brea blazer, black shirt, black heels and Finlay Henrietta sunglasses as she took her seat in Centre Court. She carried her go-to Altuzarra black handbag.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
68/84
The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to christen her baby son Archie Harrison this Saturday (July 6), looked like she was having a blast watching Serena compete. Serena is up for her eighth Wimbledon title this year.

Meghan also stepped out to watch Serena take on Angelique Kerber in the women's singles final at Wimbledon last year. Then, she and Duchess Kate shared laughs in the stands.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
69/84
On July 4, artist Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, took in a match at Wimbledon. She wore a simple purple sweater.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
70/84
On July 3, Duchess Kate's mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, were all smiles as they arrived at Wimbledon for Day 3 of competition in the championships.

Carole looked stunning in a crisp white dress, while Michael chose a slick suit with a red checkered tie.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
71/84
Carole is an avid tennis fan, just like her daughter, and looked thrilled as she took in a match between Britain's Kyle Edmund and Serbia's defending Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
72/84
Members of the Royal Family are always spotted in the stands at Wimbledon! And this year, the Duchess of Cambridge kicked it off solo.

She delighted royal fans on July 2 as she stepped out to enjoy day two of the annual tennis competition. Every year, the mom of three enjoys a spot of tennis from the royal box, or from various courts where she sits alongside friends and tennis players. Reports say she may even be joined by sister-in-law Duchess Meghan later in the month...

Click through to see all the best photos from Wimbledon 2019...

Photo: © Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
73/84
Duchess Kate arrived looking stunning as ever at day two of Wimbledon. Looking her typical elegant self, she stunned in a white-and-black Suzannah dress, her waist accentuated by a black belt by Alexander McQueen. She paired the look with cat eye Ray Ban sunglasses, carrying a small handbag and black suede pumps.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
74/84
Kate’s hair was noticeably sun kissed and tucked behind her ears, showing off her sweet Catherine Zoraida Gold Fern Hoop Earrings.

Photo: © Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
75/84
The mom of three looked delighted to be enjoying a day out to watch one of her favourite sports. Reports say she may be joined by Duchess Meghan later on to watch the former actress’s best friend Serena Williams compete!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
76/84
Wimbledon fans (and Kate’s fans!) snapped photos of her as she arrived for the day.

Photo: © Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
77/84
The royal woman sat beside British tennis player and friend Katie Boulter. They sat in Court 14 watching Britain's Harriet Dart playing against US player Christina McHale.

Photo: © GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
78/84
To her left sat British tennis player and pal Anne Keothavong.

Photo: © Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
79/84
Kate then headed to Centre Court, and all eyes were on the duchess as she arrived to take her seat. She graciously stopped to shake hands with British-Trinidadian actress Floella Benjaminas.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
80/84
Kate was rocking her trademark bouncy curls.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
81/84
The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Wimbledon Chairman Philip Brook.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
82/84
The two sat comfortably in the Royal Box on Centre Court while watching Germany’s Tatjana Maria playing against Germany’s Angelique Kerber. Looks like Kate said something funny!

Photo: © Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
83/84
Kate, 37, was quite emotive while watching the match!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Royals and celebrities including Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate step out for Wimbledon 2019
84/84
Kate appeared to have switched locations to yet another match later in the day, and was still having a blast!

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

© 2000-2021, HELLO INC.
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back