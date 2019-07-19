‘The sport of kings’: How polo became a family tradition for Prince William and Prince Harry

By Suzanne Wintrob, with files from Zach Harper
Adapted from Hello! Canada, issue 671
If you’re a royal, polo and family go hand in, er, hoof.
With polo season firmly under way, Prince William and Prince Harry both jumped back in the saddle for a charity match at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Berkshire. It’s a sport the competitive brothers have been tackling since they were boys, whether as teammates or opponents – and with completely different styles.
“Polo is often a reflection of your personality,” international polo champion Malcolm Borwick has said in describing his two friends. “Prince Harry is by nature very optimistic as a person and always pushing boundaries, always challenging people, and that’s how he plays polo. Prince William is a defensive player. He’s very controlled and plays really well in his role in the back.”
Judging by their bright smiles after their Wokingham match, it’s clear that the brothers have inherited their ancestors’ zeal for a game dubbed the “sport of kings.” The men of the British Royal Family live up to polo’s colloquial moniker, with William and Harry the latest in a long line of Mountbatten-Windsors who, from an early age, gravitated to a sport that originated in Persia and reached the British Empire via India in the 19th century.
Click through the gallery to see more photos of royal princes through the ages playing polo, and to learn more about how they learned!
Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images