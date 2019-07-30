10 times the royals made surprising TV cameos

Following on from Princess Anne's surprise television appearance on Sunday, HELLO! have decided to take a look at all the other times the royals have swapped their dazzling tiaras for a television mic. From Kate Middleton on Blue Peter to Zara and Mike Tindall on Top Gear, here are all the royals' unexpected television cameos…
Princess Anne on Countryfile
Countryfile celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Riding for the Disabled Association over the weekend, taking the opportunity to speak to their ambassador for the last 48 years, the Princess Royal. During an interview with presenter John Craven, the Queen's only daughter spoke about the importance of horses and ponies in the lives of people with disabilities. The chat ended on a cheeky note after John asked Anne if she still rode at the age of 68. "I ride at home yes," she replied, before affirming: "When you say am I still riding…Her Majesty is still riding. So come on, I've got a year or two to go here before."