Before they were royal: the jobs Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex and others had

Some of the world's famous faces started out just like us - before they met the royal loves of their lives and married into monarchies, that is! Here at HELLO!, we've taken a trip down memory lane to see what the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark were getting up to before their fairytale royal weddings.
Kate, who married Prince William in 2011, is known for being a loving mother to three children while managing a busy work calendar as a senior member of Britain's Royal Family. But back in the day, the royal had normal 9 to 5 jobs. After working for her parents' hugely successful party supply company, Kate became an accessories buyer with the British clothing chain Jigsaw. However, the public attention that came with being the girlfriend of Britain's future King became too great for Kate and in 2006 she quit her job. Take a look through the gallery to see which other royals had full-time jobs before marrying into the monarchy...
Here, a dressed-down Kate attends the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2005 in Stroud, England.