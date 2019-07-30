Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal guide to parenting

Have an eco-conscious home
The royals spent millions renovating Frogmore Cottage and part of their work included installing a £50,000 green energy unit, which provides them with heat, hot water and electricity. As for Archie's nursery, the natural and grey-toned room was reportedly decorated with vegan and organic paint from German brand Auro.
Harry, whose father Prince Charles is very environmentally conscious, has also spoken about his habit of turning off the lights at home. Speaking in BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry said: "He's a stickler for turning lights off and that's now something that I'm obsessed with." Harry then shared Meghan's thoughts on the "obsession," saying to Prince William: "I don't know if your wife does it but my wife certainly goes, 'Well, why turn the lights off? It's dark'. I go, 'We only need one light, we don't need, like, six,' and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit."
In her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan also once wrote: "It's important that we never forget the wellbeing of our good ol' Mama Earth."