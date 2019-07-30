﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal guide to parenting

They welcomed baby Archie in May

Royal courtroom battle between Princess Haya and Dubai ruler gets underway
meghan-markle-holding-baby-archie
Photo: © Getty Images
It's only been a few months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy, Archie. And while they're getting to grips with their new role as parents, the couple have also laid down some important rules on how to raise their firstborn. From prioritising family time to allowing date nights, Harry and Meghan are working hard to be the best mum and dad possible. Let's take a look at their guide to parenting…

Privacy is key

They may be public figures, but Harry and Meghan are determined to give their son as normal an upbringing as possible. This means protecting his privacy and hoping to keep certain details to themselves, such as Archie's christening, who his godparents are, which hospital he was born in (The Portland Hospital, London), and more. The couple also chose to forego a royal title for Archie, in accordance with their wish that he grows up as a private citizen.

prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-at-lion-knig
Photo: © Getty Images
Date night is important

Leaving your baby alone for the first time is daunting, but Harry and Meghan appreciate the importance of spending time together as a couple. Two months after Archie's birth, the couple enjoyed a day date at the cinema, attending the premiere of The Lion King. It was then that Beyoncé and Jay-Z also gave the new parents some invaluable advice. "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself," the rapper told Prince Harry. In late June, the Sussexes also left baby Archie at home to attend the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees game in London. The game was held in support of Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

prince-louis-with-meghan-markle
Photo: © Getty Images
Family bonding time is a priority

Spending time with the family is also important – and not just the immediate family. Archie was introduced to his relatives when he was just a few days old; he met the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate within two weeks of the birth. Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was also one of the first family members to meet Archie.

Harry and Meghan are also keen for their son to build a close relationship with his royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George was introduced to Archie in private, while Charlotte and Louis met their baby cousin for the first time during the Cambridges and the Sussexes' family day out at the polo in July.

meghan-markle-and-doria-ragland
Photo: © Getty Images
It's ok to ask for help

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was on hand to help the Duchess after she gave birth. She lived with the couple at Frogmore Cottage for the first few weeks of Archie's life, showing Meghan the ropes and helping her settle into motherhood. When Doria returned to Los Angeles, Meghan wasn't afraid to ask for extra help, enlisting a nanny to help her at home.

meghan-markle-salad
Photo: © Getty Images
Eat organic as much as possible

It's no secret that Meghan loves carbs – she's even joked that French fries are their own food group. But overall, the new mum is very health-conscious and tries to maintain a gluten-free and vegan diet during the week. Her clean-eating habits will be passed down to her children, her close friend Daniel Martin has said. Daniel told CBS presenter Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

frogmore-cottage-exterior-from-afar
Photo: © Rex
Have an eco-conscious home

The royals spent millions renovating Frogmore Cottage and part of their work included installing a £50,000 green energy unit, which provides them with heat, hot water and electricity. As for Archie's nursery, the natural and grey-toned room was reportedly decorated with vegan and organic paint from German brand Auro.

Harry, whose father Prince Charles is very environmentally conscious, has also spoken about his habit of turning off the lights at home. Speaking in BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry said: "He's a stickler for turning lights off and that's now something that I'm obsessed with." Harry then shared Meghan's thoughts on the "obsession," saying to Prince William: "I don't know if your wife does it but my wife certainly goes, 'Well, why turn the lights off? It's dark'. I go, 'We only need one light, we don't need, like, six,' and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit."

In her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan also once wrote: "It's important that we never forget the wellbeing of our good ol' Mama Earth."

meghan-markle-and-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
Play outdoors

As well as enjoying their eco-conscious home, Harry and Meghan have also made changes to their garden. With the expansive green space in their backyard and the Home Park on the doorstep, we can expect Archie to spend a lot of time playing outdoors.

meghan-markle-with-pet-dog
Photo: © Getty Images
Pets make a happy home

The more, the merrier! Harry and Meghan are dog-lovers and when the Duchess moved to London, she brought her rescue beagle Guy with her. The couple also adopted another pooch – a Labrador – in 2018. We can definitely see the royals expanding their family with a third pet in the future, maybe even a fourth and a fifth!

meghan-markle-womens-panel
Photo: © Getty Images
Their children will be feminists

Meghan's belief in feminism is one of the characteristics that defines her and she's also encouraged Prince Harry to openly express feminist views. We can fully expect the couple's children to be raised feminists.

On International Women's Day in 2019, a heavily pregnant Meghan took part in a panel discussion about women's challenges and their hopes for the future. She revealed: "I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy was 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' I loved that, so boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that's the case with our little bump."

meghan-markle-trooping-the-colour-balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
Carry out charity work and royal duties

Archie was only a couple of days old when Prince Harry travelled to The Netherlands for his Invictus Games Foundation. He also flew to Rome to take part in a Sentebale charity polo match, spending a significant amount of time apart from his wife and son.

Meghan has also taken a break from maternity leave to show her support for the royal family and for Harry's work, including celebrating the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour, attending The Lion King premiere for Sentebale and watching a baseball game for The Invictus Games. This autumn, the couple will also undertake a royal tour of Africa at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Their devotion to their charitable institutions and royal life is clear, and while Archie will be raised a private citizen, the little boy will no doubt be instilled with the importance of charity work and duty to his Queen and country.

