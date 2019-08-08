Princess Beatrice’s style evolution in photos

You might like...
-
The Queen's very 'Victorian' approach to Christmas dinner for royal children
The Queen has a "Victorian" approach to the royal family's Christmas celebrations, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.Any parent will...
-
All the times royal women have borrowed the Queen's glittering jewellery
-
16 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places
-
Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds bolthole away from the public eye - details
The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice no longer lives in London after relocating to a countryside bolthole in the Cotswolds along with her...
-
All the times other royals have worn Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara
Her Majesty loaned Princess Beatrice the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara when she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.