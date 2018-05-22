Meghan Markle, Grace Kelly, Wallis Simpson and other Stateside women who married royals

They are heiresses, actresses, models and even a few girls next door who married some of the world's most popular princes - and Meghan Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, is the most recent Stateside beauty who was lucky enough to find her royal match. Click through and discover how these lucky few met their Prince Charmings!
The Duchess of Sussex
After spending years as a struggling actress who even appeared as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal, Los Angeles native Rachel Meghan Markle finally got her big break on the Toronto-based legal drama Suits in 2011. In addition to playing the role as sharp and ambitious beauty Rachel Zane, over the next six years Meghan also launched her own successful lifestyle blog The Tig and designed a fashion collection for Canadian high street store Reitmans. She married Harry in a beautiful spring wedding on 19 May 2018, and a year later, the royal couple welcomed their first son together - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.