Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cheekiest royal moments through the years

Since young children aren't usually expected to follow typical royal protocol, it seems fair enough that Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, have broken the royal rules by being cheeky every once in a while! Their baby brother Prince Louis, who turned one in April, is also starting to show off his naughty side. Whether it's sticking a tongue out or having a tantrum during an official engagement, click through our gallery to see their cheekiest moments…
Princess Charlotte
Prince William and Kate hoped that the inaugural King's Cup regatta would be remembered as a great sporting event, designed to raise awareness and funds for eight of their chosen charities. But royal watchers will undoubtedly remember Princess Charlotte's cheeky antics just before the prize-giving ceremony. The little girl was pictured blowing a raspberry at the crowds below as she peered out of a window, much to everyone's amusement! It turns out Charlotte was actually sticking her tongue out at granddad Michael Middleton, who was among the masses.
MORE: Baby massage, immaculate uniforms and self-defence training - this is what it really takes to be Kate Middleton's children's nanny