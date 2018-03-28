﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cheekiest royal moments through the years

Even the royals are little rascals!

princess-charlotte-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
Since young children aren't usually expected to follow typical royal protocol, it seems fair enough that Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, have broken the royal rules by being cheeky every once in a while! Their baby brother Prince Louis, who turned one in April, is also starting to show off his naughty side. Whether it's sticking a tongue out or having a tantrum during an official engagement, click through our gallery to see their cheekiest moments…

Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate hoped that the inaugural King's Cup regatta would be remembered as a great sporting event, designed to raise awareness and funds for eight of their chosen charities. But royal watchers will undoubtedly remember Princess Charlotte's cheeky antics just before the prize-giving ceremony. The little girl was pictured blowing a raspberry at the crowds below as she peered out of a window, much to everyone's amusement! It turns out Charlotte was actually sticking her tongue out at granddad Michael Middleton, who was among the masses.

Prince George sticking tongue out
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Young royals peering out of the window at Buckingham Palace have become a tradition. Prince George was making everyone laugh as he was held up by nanny Maria to watch the proceedings outside of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The adorable youngster stuck out his tongue and clapped while watching the action below! 

Baby Prince George chewing hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Hungry, Prince George? The future King grabbed hold of the Duchess of Cambridge's trademark bouncy locks and began to chew it while on a playdate in Australia, while she laughed at his naughty antics. The little Prince seemed fascinated with his mum's long locks as he also reached to touch her hair while she chatted - cute! 

Prince George playing with bubble gun
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Princess Charlotte stared at her big brother as he got handy with a bubble gun during a children's party during a royal visit to Canada. Laughing, the young royal showed his sister how it was done by creating hundreds of bubbles for her amusement, while Prince William looked on at his two children. 

Prince George pouting at airport
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Prince George got his pout on while accompanying his parents on an official visit to Poland and Germany back in 2017. With a bored expression and with a hand stuck in his pocket, the youngster looked very unimpressed as he took in the proceedings at the airport. Or maybe he was just disappointed to be off the plane!

Prince George looking into pram
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Prince George cheekily went on his tiptoes to take a sneak peek at his baby sister, Princess Charlotte, in her pram ahead of her christening. Dressed in red shorts and an embroidered shirt, George cried a little after seeing the crowds, but cheered up as soon as he was allowed a look at his little sis! 

Princess Charlotte jumping
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte had a bit of a tantrum while leaving Poland. Whether it was tiredness, boredom, or her hairbow wasn't the right shade of pink, the tot fell over and needed to be helped up by Kate, and then stamped about while her mum tried to calm her down. We've all been there Charlotte!

Prince George pressing nose against window
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Prince George squished his nose right up against the window of the plane during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. Wearing a pair of large headphones, the cheeky royal did what any youngster would do at that age and found an hilarious way to amuse himself while he was a little bored.

Princess Charlotte looking out of window
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte looked distinctly unimpressed as she peered outside, holding the curtain to one side, while being watched by nanny Maria at Trooping the Colour. Charlotte certainly looked happier when she was allowed out onto the balcony to watch the planes fly over.

Prince George cuddling Kate
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Kate couldn't keep the smile off her face as little Prince George, dressed in an adorable pair of dungarees, gave her a big cuddle during a playdate. The family were in Australia for an official visit, and George seemed delighted to be there, smiling at himself as he held onto his mum! 

Prince George official portrait
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

What could be cuter, or cheekier, than Prince George's second birthday photos? The future King smiled for the camera while appearing to reach for his feet in the snap. George sat on a step, and was dressed in a sweater vest over a white shirt, with high black socks and matching shoes - adorable!

Prince George running with Kate
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge laughed as she chased after Prince George while the pair attended a polo match. The future King was clearly enjoying the beautiful day outdoors, and giggled as he ran away from his mum dressed in a blue cardigan, a white shirt and matching croc shoes. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking through window
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte

George and Charlotte shared an airplane window to peek out at the crowds while arriving at Warsaw airport during an official visit. Princess Charlotte looked to be in mid-speech while George quietly looked on at what was going on outside. We'll be sorry when the pair learn not to press their faces against windows! 

Prince George gives thumbs up
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

Prince George gave an enthusiastic thumbs up while visiting the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. Dressed casually in a white polo shirt with navy shorts and matching blue pumps, the Prince seemed at home while confidently walking in front of the press to take a look at the planes and helicopters.  

