19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous celebrity friends: From Elton John to David and Victoria Beckham

What an amazing circle of friends!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous celebrity friends: From Elton John to David and Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous celebrity friends: From Elton John to David and Victoria Beckham

elton-john
Photo: © Getty Images
Imagine being a member of one of the most famous families in the world - and then imagine your phonebook is bursting with an enviable collection of A-list names of people that you can actually call your friends. Sounds pretty amazing, right? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a huge list of celebrity friends – Meghan was a famous actress before she married Harry after all. From musicians and actors to sports personalities – Meghan and Harry have pretty much got all bases covered. And it's not just cool parties and royal weddings where we'll see them all mingling at. The royal couple use their connections to bring awareness to their charitable causes too. Take a look for yourself at Harry and Meghan's best celebrity friends…

Elton John

Elton John was very close to Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana – he even performed Candle In The Wind at her funeral in 1997. He has remained a permanent fixture in Harry and his brother Prince William's lives ever since, and has even spoken out in their defence when they have faced criticism, like when Harry and Meghan received backlash after they flew in a private plane in August to visit his home in Nice, France. After some criticism over their choice of transport, Elton posted a defiant statement on Twitter in defence of the royal couple. The Rocketman star wrote: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess Of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."

elton-john2
Photo: © Getty Images
He added: "After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint." Elton then went on to praise Prince Harry and Meghan, adding: "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton."

ellen-degeneres
Photo: © Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres

American TV star Ellen DeGeneres and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very passionate about the same topic – wildlife conservation. Back in 2017, Ellen launched a campaign called #BeKindToElephants on her popular television show, The Ellen Show, which aimed to raise awareness about how amazingly smart and special elephants are and why they need to be protected.

ellen-degeneres2
Photo: © Getty Images
In August, Ellen revealed that she had enjoyed a private meeting with Harry and Meghan to discuss the issue when she too jumped to the couple's defence over their use of a private plane to visit Elton John. She said on Twitter: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."

misha-nonoo
Photo: © Getty Images
Misha Nonoo

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo is said to be the woman responsible for introducing Harry and Meghan after setting them up on a blind date in London. Misha and Meghan have been friends for years since they first met through a mutual friend in Miami. The pair initially bonded over their passion for gender equality, the empowerment of women, and dogs. "We were seated next to one another at a lunch, and we got along like a house on fire," Misha previously told The Evening Standard. "I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world." 

serena-williams-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
Serena Williams

The Duchess of Sussex counts tennis ace Serena Williams as one of her "closest friends", with Serena even organising Meghan's New York baby shower back in February. The couple met at the Super Bowl in Miami in 2010 and have remained close friends since then.

james-blunt
Photo: © Getty Images
James Blunt

Prince Harry and James Blunt served in the British Army together, with the singer attending Harry's wedding in May 2018, meaning they must still be pretty close! Harry also personally invited James to attend the Invictus Games in 2014, where he performed 'You’re Beautiful' at the closing ceremony and dedicated it to the Prince, saying: "This song is for someone very special who organised this event, Prince Harry."

george-amal
Photo: © Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney appear to have a very normal friendship with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Speaking to the Daily Mail in June, George revealed: "We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you're friends with anybody. They’re just really nice, fun, kind people. They’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents." George and Amal were also guests of honour at Harry and Meghan's nuptials, with the Hollywood heavyweight couple inviting the newlyweds for a weekend at their Italian home in Lake Como a couple of months later. George reportedly even flew them out on a private plane.

idris-elba-prince-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
Idris Elba

Idris Elba and Prince Harry know each other through The Prince’s Trust, which the actor became the Anti-Crime Ambassador of in 2009. Idris even credits his own acting success to Prince Charles’ charity, which gave him a £1,500 grant in the early ‘90s so he could attend National Youth Music Theatre. "So Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity – The Prince’s Trust – which helped me out when I was a young actor," he explained on The Ellen Show. Harry must be a huge fan of the actor/DJ as he even asked him to play at his wedding reception in May 2018. 

jessica-mulroney
Photo: © Getty Images
Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney is Meghan's BFF and unofficial style advisor, who reportedly helped take her look from actress to working royal. The stylist is even reported to have joined Meghan and Harry in an unofficial capacity on their 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga last October. But their friendship goes deeper than clever styling tricks and fashion advice. The pair are thought to have met when Meghan moved from Los Angeles to Toronto after landing her breakout role in Suits. They quickly bonded over a shared love of yoga, and each became a constant fixture on the other's Instagram account. Jessica even helped organise Meghan's New York baby shower alongside Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

joss-stone
Photo: © Getty Images
Joss Stone

Joss Stone has been friends with Harry for years and was a guest at his wedding to Meghan. The singer often supports Harry in his humanitarian work and is an ambassador for Sentebale, which was founded by Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help young people affected by HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. At the 2016 Sentebale charity concert Joss joked about Harry’s dance skills, telling HELLO!: "He’s quite shy in that way, but it depends. Last time I was singing in Lesotho he started a conga line, so I wouldn’t put it past him. He’s a fun human being."

oprah
Photo: © Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey was first introduced to Harry through Meghan – who reportedly grew close to Oprah after she started dating the redhead. Oprah was even photographed spending the afternoon with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Now Harry and Oprah have teamed up for a documentary series on mental health. Harry said in a statement that he hoped it would show examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places". He added that he was "incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series, which we have been developing together for several months".

Meghan's relationship with CBS News anchor Gayle King was almost a well-kept secret until she hosted the television special Meghan Markle: An American Princess a month before the royal wedding. It turns out, the pair are actually quite close and Gayle even attended Meghan's star-studded baby shower. But while she was not formally invited to the royal wedding or reception as a guest, Gayle did fly over to cover the event for CBS This Morning.

abigail-spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer was a former Suits co-star – but her friendship with Meghan started years before they each landed a role on the legal drama. Abigail revealed that she first met Meghan at an audition over a decade before her royal wedding. She previously said: "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?' She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met." Abigail and Meghan also have plenty in common! "We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year," she previously revealed. "[Meghan is] a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met."

beckhams
Photo: © Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and wife Victoria attended both the weddings of William and Harry. The Spice Girls star and her husband have been close friends of the brothers for many years, with the couple flying out to Australia for the Invictus Games in 2018, after David was made an ambassador for the event. Meghan has also shown her support for Victoria by wearing a number of the fashion designer's gorgeous clothes over the years.

tom-hardy-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Hardy

It is not known exactly how Prince Harry and Tom Hardy met – the actor is fiercely private about the details. They have had a few run-ins at the Audi Polo Match at London's Coworth Park, and Tom is also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust. He even once called Harry "a legend", so it's safe to say they have spent a decent amount of time together. The Peaky Blinders star also bagged himself an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding.

markus-anderson
Photo: © Getty Images
Markus Anderson 

Markus Anderson is a consultant for members-only club Soho House. He and Meghan have been close for years, and he was even spotted enjoying dinner with her during her trip to New York for her baby shower. Back when Meghan's Instagram profile was public, the former actress often sang his praises. "What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend??" she said about Markus in a now-deleted post. "I know what....I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much. Happiest of days for you now and always. Love you xx"

priyanka
Photo: © PA
Priyanka Chopra

Meghan first met actress Priyanka Chopra at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner in 2015. The actress said about her first meeting with Meghan: "We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would." In July 2016, Meghan discussed her friendship with Priyanka, saying: "Priyanka is unbelievable. She has become a really good friend. ELLE Magazine in the U.S. hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV, and we met that night — turns out that she really likes Suits." Meghan added: "You know when you meet someone and you just 'click'... It was just an easy, natural progression. We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town."

james-corden
Photo: © Getty Images
James Corden

James Corden was a surprise guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 – but the actor and TV host has apparently known the royal for years! He reportedly bought a sweet gift for Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince Louis, following his birth in April 2018. James, a father of three himself, is said to have sent Louis a 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush toys. The limited-edition range was estimated to cost around £540 – so imagine the gift he bought Harry and Meghan's newborn Archie Harrison!

ellie-goulding
Photo: © Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has been close to Prince Harry ever since she performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding reception in 2011, where she sang Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ for the couple’s first dance. 

