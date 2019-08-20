Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous celebrity friends: From Elton John to David and Victoria Beckham

Imagine being a member of one of the most famous families in the world - and then imagine your phonebook is bursting with an enviable collection of A-list names of people that you can actually call your friends. Sounds pretty amazing, right? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a huge list of celebrity friends – Meghan was a famous actress before she married Harry after all. From musicians and actors to sports personalities – Meghan and Harry have pretty much got all bases covered. And it's not just cool parties and royal weddings where we'll see them all mingling at. The royal couple use their connections to bring awareness to their charitable causes too. Take a look for yourself at Harry and Meghan's best celebrity friends…
Elton John
Elton John was very close to Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana – he even performed Candle In The Wind at her funeral in 1997. He has remained a permanent fixture in Harry and his brother Prince William's lives ever since, and has even spoken out in their defence when they have faced criticism, like when Harry and Meghan received backlash after they flew in a private plane in August to visit his home in Nice, France. After some criticism over their choice of transport, Elton posted a defiant statement on Twitter in defence of the royal couple. The Rocketman star wrote: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess Of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."