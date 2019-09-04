Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest sibling moments

Prince George became a big brother for the first time when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Princess Charlotte into the world on 2 May 2015. Since then, the royal siblings have shared many a cute moment together at official royal engagements such as on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, family outings and royal tours. This week marks another milestone for the pair, as Charlotte joins George at Thomas's Battersea, with William and Kate doing the school run. While Charlotte is seemingly more confident than George, the pair appear to have the same close bond, just like their dad William and uncle Harry had when they were growing up. This summer we've already seen them playing at the polo together and cheering their parents on at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight. Take a look at George and Charlotte's best moments together throughout the years.
