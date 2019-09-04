Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest sibling moments

﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George became a big brother for the first time when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Princess Charlotte into the world on 2 May 2015. Since then, the royal siblings have shared many a cute moment together at official royal engagements such as on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, family outings and royal tours. This week marks another milestone for the pair, as Charlotte joins George at Thomas's Battersea, with William and Kate doing the school run. While Charlotte is seemingly more confident than George, the pair appear to have the same close bond, just like their dad William and uncle Harry had when they were growing up. This summer we've already seen them playing at the polo together and cheering their parents on at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight. Take a look at George and Charlotte's best moments together throughout the years. 

george-taking-a-look-at-charlotte-pram
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

 Princess Charlotte's christening

George couldn't resist checking in on his baby sister in her vintage pram, as the Cambridges arrived for Charlotte's christening at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk in July 2015. The then two-year-old wore a near-identical outfit to the one his father Prince William donned to visit Prince Harry in hospital when he was born. The £85 embroidered shirt with red shorts by British designer Rachel Riley flew off the shelves. 

princess-charlotte-george-bubbles
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Royal tour of Canada 2016

There were plenty of adorable moments as the Cambridges went on their first overseas tour as a foursome to Canada in 2016. During a children's party at Government House in Victoria, George and Charlotte had tonnes of fun playing with a bubble gun and balloon arches. 

george-and-charlotte-plane
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Warsaw's Chopin airport

On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of Germany and Poland in July 2017, the siblings stole the show before they'd even disembarked from the plane, by peeking out of the window. It marked the second overseas tour that Kate and William had taken George and Charlotte on, after travelling to Canada the year before. 

princess-charlotte-george-pippa-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

George and Charlotte had starring roles as page boy and bridesmaid at their auntie Pippa's wedding in Berkshire in May 2017. 

princess-charlotte-and-george-playing
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Maserati Charity Polo Match

George played with a toy gun and handcuffs, as Charlotte, sitting on mum Kate's lap, looked on in amusement. 

george-and-charlotte-jumping-together
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Maserati Charity Polo Match

Charlotte and George had the best day playing in the sun at the Maserati Charity Polo Match in June 2018. The royal youngsters were caught in this cute moment together, as they jumped off a wooden ledge. 

princess-charlotte-george-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

The royal siblings had a brilliant day playing football and croquet on the sidelines as their dad William played in a charity match with uncle Harry. 

