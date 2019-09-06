﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal thumbsuckers! From Prince Louis and Prince Harry to Princess Beatrice

Thumbs up!

...
1/8
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest sibling moments
prince louis trooping thumb sucking
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

On more than one occasion, Prince Louis has proved he's just like his uncle Prince Harry! Over the past year, royal watchers have relished watching the youngster grow and come out of his shell. However, there is one habit the royal baby is unable to shrug off - sucking his thumb! Here at HELLO!, we've decided to take a look back at some our favourite moments when members of the royal family have *been caught partaking in the bad habit.

Prince Louis

In June, when he made his debut appearance at Trooping the Colour, his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen trying to gently remove his thumb from his mouth. He then happily started to wave to the planes flying overhead, delighting the crowd who were keen to catch a glimpse of him.

prince louis sucking his thumb window
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Ahead of the flypast, he was caught looking out of the window of Buckingham Palace whilst sucking his thumb.

prince louis polo sucking his thumb
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

A month later, Louis joined his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as cousin Archie - at the Billingbear polo club in Wokingham. Again, held in his mother's arms, little Louis was pictured self soothing.

prince harry diana sucking thumb
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Prince Harry

It seems that Prince Louis' favourite habit may have been inherited from his uncle Prince Harry, who grew up as a thumb-sucker. In 1986, a then two-year-old Harry was seen being carried by his mum Princess Diana during a family visit to Majorca. She tried to dissuade him from sucking his thumb - but he was having none of it.

prince harry sitting down sucking his thumb
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Another picture from the trip shows little Harry avoiding his family as they posed for photos on the steps of Juan Carlos’ summer palace.

princess beatrice aged 10 sucking thumb
Photo: © PA
6/8

The royal clearly found it hard to shake off the habit as she was pictured two years later still embracing it at a golf tournament in Westworth.

princess beatrice sucking her thumb
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Princess Beatrice

In 1996, an eight-year-old Beatrice was pictured sucking her thumb whilst being driven to school by her mother Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Alexia sucking her thumb
Photo: © PA
8/8

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

It's not just the British royals! Princess Alexia was pictured sucking her thumb at the royal residence Roca Dei Draconie in Tavarnelle Val Di Pesa, Italy in 2006.

