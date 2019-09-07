﻿
11 Photos

The Queen and royal family are all smiles at Braemar Gathering – see the best photos

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
1/11

The Queen has joined the crowds to watch the annual Braemar Gathering alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, and royal watchers will be thrilled. Her Majesty attended the annual Braemar Gathering in Scotland after finishing up her summer break at Balmoral, and the Queen is said to thoroughly enjoy the event, which features traditional highland games such as tug-of-war and stone-throwing, as well as charming highland dancing and pipe band performances. The monarch smiled happily as she arrived at the event, looking radiant in a purple outfit. Camilla opted for red formal wear, and side-by-side the pair looked very bright and colourful. Earlier in the day, Prince Charles and the Duchess hosted Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds for tea at Birkhall, following their overnight stay with the Queen at Balmoral. Scroll through our gallery to see the best snaps of her outing on Saturday…

Queen Elizabeth II arrives

The Queen arrives at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar. The Gathering has been run in its present form since 1832

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
2/11

The Queen certainly looks cosy!

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
3/11

Dame Judi Dench and David Mills cheering on the crowds

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
4/11

Highland dancers

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
5/11

A pipe major throws a staff

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
6/11

A competitor in the heavyweight class throws a weight. Looks heavy!

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
7/11

Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, and the Duchess of Cornwall

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
8/11

Adorable little Highland dancers

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
9/11

The Queen chats away to her son, the Prince of Wales

queen at Braemar Gathering
Photo: © PA
10/11

The Queen beams as she looks on

Autumn-Phillips-
11/11

Autumn Phillips looked spectacular in a Guinea London Knightsbridge coat paired stylishly with a Sally-Ann Provan Artani hat in sage green & Emmy London Olivia pumps & Natasha clutch in claret

