﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

See Archie Harrison's cutest photos since birth – his christening, the polo and more

What. A. Cutie.

...
See Archie Harrison's cutest photos since birth – his christening, the polo and more
You're reading

See Archie Harrison's cutest photos since birth – his christening, the polo and more

1/12
Next

Prince Harry praises Gareth Thomas after rugby legend reveals he has HIV
meghan-markle-harry-birthday-post
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

We can only imagine how sweet the Sussex family album is, filled with artistic shots of baby Archie Harrison. Prince Harry is a talented photographer himself, while Meghan boasted some very Insta-worthy shots on her now closed account and her former blog, The Tig. The public have only been treated to a few photos of Archie since his birth in May 2019, but we can already see how much of a cutie he's growing up to be! From his christening in July to his first high-profile outing at the polo, let's take a look at all the times Archie has melted our hearts…

On Harry's 35th birthday, the couple chose to upload a collage of gorgeous photos, including this one taken at Archie's christening. Both the Duke and Duchess are clearly besotted with their little boy, as this family portrait shows.

MORE: All the times Harper Beckham stole the show on the FROW – see how much she's changed

archie-harrison-christening
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Archie looked adorable, fast asleep after his christening. The religious service was a private affair, held at Windsor Castle and attended by members of the royal family and the baby boy's godparents. This was one of the official photos released after the event. The palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha surprises fans with naked swimming pool pics

prince-harry-archie-christening
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The stunning photographs were taken by photographer Chris Allerton. The royals, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale all posed in the Green Drawing Room, the same room and on the same green sofa where Harry's formal pics were taken after his christening in 1984.

Keep clicking for more photos!

meghan-and-archie-at-the-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Archie's first high-profile public outing was at the polo in July 2019. The little boy was only two months old and adorably slept for most of it!

archie-harrison-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Meghan cradled her newborn son to her chest while cheering Harry on at the charity polo match.

harry-and-archie-holding-finger
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

To mark Father's Day, his first as a dad, Harry's team shared this gorgeous close-up sepia shot of Archie on Instagram. The caption read: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

archie feet
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Meghan marked her first US Mother's Day as a mum in May and took to Instagram to share a gorgeous candid picture of her newborn baby. The photo – which was posted on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account – saw Meghan holding her baby boy. The candid picture even included a backdrop of Forget Me Nots – Princess Diana's favourite flower.

The caption next to the photo read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

the queen archie
Photo: © PA
8/12

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their son's name on Instagram when he was a couple of days old, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting her new great-grandchild. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

prince harry meghan archie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

The royal couple announced Archie's arrival on Bank Holiday Monday in May 2019, with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well." Just two days later, after enjoying some privacy as a new family of three, both Harry and Meghan introduced little Archie to the world in a photocall held at Windsor Castle, close to the grounds of their home, Frogmore Cottage.

Looking lovely as ever, Meghan beamed with pride and said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry remarked: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled." 

archie face
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

During the photocall, proud dad Harry shared: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan's children can do in Windsor

harry meghan baby
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

After the photocall, Prince Harry and Meghan shared their own private snap of their little boy. "Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family," the caption read. "They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."

In full: Everything Prince Harry and Meghan said in first interview with royal baby

archie sleeping
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Loving life as a father, Harry explained: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...