Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic PDA moments on tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with baby Archie, are heading off for their first royal tour of Africa, as a family of three. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, charmed their host nations on their major overseas visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga last October and there were plenty of cute moments to talk about – including when the Duchess held an umbrella over her husband’s head as he delivered a speech in the rain in Dubbo. 

The well-travelled couple have also visited Northern Ireland, Dublin and Morocco together, delighting fans with their public displays of affection. From subtle looks of love to holding hands, Harry and Meghan’s adoration for each other has been clear, ever since they made their public debut at the Invictus Games in September 2017. 

With a packed itinerary for their 10-day tour of Africa this month, there’s sure to be plenty of sweet moments between the new parents. 

Just a couple of months before their wedding, Harry and Meghan made an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland where they met members of the public and had lunch in a local pub. The bride-to-be was caught gazing lovingly at her husband-to-be as they arrived to cheers from the crowd. 

The newly-weds made their first official overseas visit to Dublin in July 2018, where they met Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar. Animal lover Meghan was in her element as they met his adorable Bernese mountain dogs Brod and Sioda. The couple currently have two rescue pups, which live with them at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – Meghan’s beagle Guy and an unnamed pooch, believed to be a Labrador. 

During their trip to Dublin, Harry and Meghan were given a tour of Croke Park (headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association). The couple held hands at every opportunity they could get on the pitch. 

Harry and Meghan shared a giggle as she stepped across the grass in her Manolo Blahnik heels at a reception in Melbourne, as they kicked off the royal tour of Australia in October 2018. The couple announced on the first day that they were expecting their first child. 

The Duchess stepped in to hold an umbrella over her husband as he delivered a speech in a heavy downpour in drought-stricken Dubbo, Australia. Despite the Mayor of Dubbo offering his brolly, Harry said: "It’s all right, I’ve got my wife.” That’s team work.

During a walkabout on Queensland’s Fraser Island, Harry and Meghan were delighted to receive teddy bears for their unborn baby. The couple beamed as they took a stroll around the jetty and Meghan wowed in a striped Reformation maxi dress with a thigh high split.

Harry put his hand on his wife’s knee as they watched the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, where the Duke gave a heartwarming speech. 

The couple shared a moment on Bondi Beach, as they kicked off their shoes to meet a community surfing group called OneWave, which raises awareness of mental health. They stole glances at each other, as they shared a group hug and posed for photos with the group. 

The Duke and Duchess watched the sailing trials for the Invictus Games Sydney from a nearby boat. Meghan was left in fits of laughter as one of the competitors picked Harry up for a bear hug

On the final day of their royal tour in New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess held hands as they took a romantic walk through Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua. Harry later shared a snap he took of Meghan holding her bump on Instagram. 

In February 2018, the Duke and Duchess headed to Morocco for a three day visit. Meghan was six months pregnant with Archie, but they didn't stop her from carrying out a packed itinerary. The couple shared a sweet moment as they arrived, holding hands in the car. Meghan looked stunning in a red Valentino dress, with her hair up in a sleek bun.

The Duke and Duchess took every opportunity to get close on day one of their trip, when they headed to a town in the Atlas Mountains. Meghan was seen leaning into her husband for physical and emotional support, while Harry gazed affectionately at the Duchess. In matching sunglasses, the pair grinned while Meghan proudly displayed the henna tattoo she had received earlier in the day.

In Ansi, the couple paid a visit to girl's schooling initiative Education For All, where Meghan loosely interlocked fingers with her Prince. Both of the Sussexes rocked a comfortable, relaxed look, with Meghan wearing a longline Alice + Olivia blazer, while Harry kept warm in a casual fleece.

While visiting Education For All, a charity which provides a full education for girls in rural Morocco, the Duchess was keen to engage with the charity's recipients. With his wife being an outspoken advocate for women's rights, Harry was happy to sit back while his wife led, placing a hand on the small of her back in support.

Going from casual daywear to glamourous evening attire, the Duke and Duchess held onto each other as they attended an evening reception at the residence of the British Ambassador, Thomas Reilly. Meghan gazed at her husband as she clutched his palm, holding a chic clutch bag in her other hand.

Wearing an elegant custom Dior gown, Meghan looked every inch the regal figure in soft cream and gold tones. When gifted a posy of fresh flowers by two young girls, the gracious Duchess was keen to include Prince Harry, introducing her royal husband to the children.

On the second day of their tour, the Duke of Sussex reconnected with his equestrian roots as the couple visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports. The organisation provides equine therapy to children with special needs and Harry and Meghan clasped hands as they were introduced to some of the charity's hardest workers: the horses!

During the rest of their day in Rabat, the Duke and Duchess visited a cooking school for underprivileged children. Wearing a chic Breton stripe top, Meghan linked her arm through Harry's as she locked fingers with her husband, displaying her large engagement ring on her free hand.

During their time at the culinary school, the royal couple learned how to make traditional Moroccan cuisine and sampled a variety of local dishes along the way. Laughing as Harry tried a traditional pancake, Meghan showed a fun side of her personality, going on to exchange her Hubb Kitchen cookbook with a book by Moha Fedel, one of Morocco's top chef.

Finishing their trip by heading to a social entrepreneurship event in Rabat, Meghan went back to her monochromatic roots in a white blazer and a black pleated dress by Loyd/Ford. Pairing the look with statement gold earrings by GAS Bijoux and a sleek ponytail, Harry was seen playfully touching his wife's hair in a close and intimate act. 

