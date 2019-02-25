Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic PDA moments on tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with baby Archie, are heading off for their first royal tour of Africa, as a family of three. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, charmed their host nations on their major overseas visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga last October and there were plenty of cute moments to talk about – including when the Duchess held an umbrella over her husband’s head as he delivered a speech in the rain in Dubbo.
The well-travelled couple have also visited Northern Ireland, Dublin and Morocco together, delighting fans with their public displays of affection. From subtle looks of love to holding hands, Harry and Meghan’s adoration for each other has been clear, ever since they made their public debut at the Invictus Games in September 2017.
With a packed itinerary for their 10-day tour of Africa this month, there’s sure to be plenty of sweet moments between the new parents.
Just a couple of months before their wedding, Harry and Meghan made an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland where they met members of the public and had lunch in a local pub. The bride-to-be was caught gazing lovingly at her husband-to-be as they arrived to cheers from the crowd.