When royals break down in tears from Kate Middleton to Princess Charlotte

The British royal family are known for their cool, calm exteriors and traditional stiff upper lip. And in general, they're a family with a lot to celebrate. Here at HELLO! we like to focus on all the happy occasions, but there are of course, as in all of our lives, more trying times. Here are a few touching moments when our favourite royals, including European ones, showed they're just like the rest of us, and they couldn't help let their emotions get the better of them.
Princess Charlotte
During the 2018 Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte had a teary moment. The young royal slipped and fell, banging her head on the balcony railing. Kate, who was standing behind her then three-year-old, scooped her up into her arms and snuggled her close.
