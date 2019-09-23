ROYAL TOUR: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show off their moves as they arrive in Cape Town – see the best photos

﻿
It's their first tour as a family of three

Meghan Markle pays sweet tribute to Prince Harry with son Archie's first tour outfit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kicked off their ten-day tour of southern Africa, starting in Cape Town. 

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, along with their four-month-old son Archie, travelled on an overnight British Airways flight, which left the UK an hour after its scheduled time. 

The family were spotted disembarking from their flight, with Meghan wearing a cream wrap cardigan, white jeans and flats by Everlane, holding Archie in her arms. The royal tot looked adorable in a wooly hat and blanket - similar to a look his dad sported on a flight to Aberdeen in 1985. Harry looked smart in a grey blazer, white shirt and dark trousers. 

As the Sussexes arrived, Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner to South Africa tweeted: "My thanks to higher authorities for laying on perfect weather to greet TRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town this morning."

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan generous gesture for South African tour

nigel-casey
Photo: © Twitter
2/10

At a briefing ahead of their tour, a royal spokeswoman said: "Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family. As you well know, Africa holds a very special place in the Duke’s heart and he is looking forward to sharing South Africa with the duchess and their son. It is a really busy programme, four countries in ten days, and we have an extra special small passenger to make things more lively."

meghan-markle-africa-first-day-dress
Photo: © PA
3/10

The couple's first stop on day one was the Nyanga township, where they viewed a workshop that teaches children about their rights and provides self-defence classes. 

Harry and Meghan were greeted by huge cheers from the community who had gathered to meet them and the couple couldn't resist discreetly showing off their moves to the music. 

meghan-markle-first-engagement-greeting
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Duchess wore a £69 black and white printed wrap dress by sustainable Malawian label Mayamiko, with her matching Castaner wedges for her first engagement, as she greeted children. 

meghan-markle-hugs-crowd
Photo: © PA
5/10

Meghan enveloped a child from the crowd with a big hug, as they met members from the community.

meghan-markle-dress-back
Photo: © PA
6/10

Meghan displayed her first show of diplomatic diplomacy, by opting for a Malawi-based fashion label. 

prince-harry-holding-hands-sweet-boy
Photo: © PA
7/10

Harry beamed as he crouched down to speak to one little boy, inbetween showing off his dance moves. 

meghan-and-harry-watch-performers
Photo: © PA
8/10

The Duke and Duchess looked enthralled by the performers as they both tapped their feet and danced subtly to the music.

And of course, the couple looked as loved-up as ever, as they held hands. 

sweet-moment-harry-and-meghan
Photo: © PA
9/10

New mum Meghan showed off her maternal side, as she stroked one little boy's head. While the couple were spotted landing with son Archie earlier in the day, he did not accompany them to their first engagement. 

meghan-markle-close-up
Photo: © PA
10/10

The couple travelled to the area, a few miles out of the city centre, to see first-hand the work of the Justice Desk, a human rights organisation, which is supporting the development of the settlement's children.

The organisation is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president.
 

